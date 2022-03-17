Sirius XM : Tinx meets her ‘talk-show queen' Drew Barrymore during surprise call in debut episode of ‘It's Me, Tinx Live'

"Wait, is this Drew Barrymore?!"

Advice expert, host and digital creator Tinx premiered her weekly live call-in show on SiriusXM Stars (Ch. 109), It's Me, Tinx Live - and her second caller was quite the surprise: Drew Barrymore. Listen to the call below now, and catch the full episode on the SiriusXM App.

Tinx, who also hosts a podcast that drops every Monday and Friday, found herself having a fangirl moment of her own. And the feeling was mutual - in advance of Tinx's appearance on Drew Barrymore's own show, both powerhouse women took turns praising the impact of the other while discussing mental health and more.

"I started realizing how important it is to be motivated to grow as a human being and there are tools and there are behaviors and there are reactions and there are patterns and cycles that we need to break," Barrymore remarked. "And I think the words you're spreading about attitudes and reactions are so necessary out there in the world. So I really am one of your biggest fans."

From there, Tinx even shared a moving daily mantra for Barrymore to carry throughout the day.