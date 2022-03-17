Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sirius XM : Tinx meets her ‘talk-show queen' Drew Barrymore during surprise call in debut episode of ‘It's Me, Tinx Live'

03/17/2022 | 10:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

"Wait, is this Drew Barrymore?!"

Advice expert, host and digital creator Tinx premiered her weekly live call-in show on SiriusXM Stars (Ch. 109), It's Me, Tinx Live - and her second caller was quite the surprise: Drew Barrymore. Listen to the call below now, and catch the full episode on the SiriusXM App.

Tinx, who also hosts a podcast that drops every Monday and Friday, found herself having a fangirl moment of her own. And the feeling was mutual - in advance of Tinx's appearance on Drew Barrymore's own show, both powerhouse women took turns praising the impact of the other while discussing mental health and more.

Related: Get the best advice during digital star Tinx's new podcast

"I started realizing how important it is to be motivated to grow as a human being and there are tools and there are behaviors and there are reactions and there are patterns and cycles that we need to break," Barrymore remarked. "And I think the words you're spreading about attitudes and reactions are so necessary out there in the world. So I really am one of your biggest fans."

From there, Tinx even shared a moving daily mantra for Barrymore to carry throughout the day.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 14:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
10:01aBob Crawford of The Avett Brothers to Host 'Concerts of Change' Exclusively on SiriusXM
PR
03/16GET TICKETS TO BEN RECTOR'S &LSQUO;T : Live' tour
PU
03/16DORINDA MEDLEY IS &LSQUO;SO EXCITED' : ‘I'm ready to press play'
PU
03/16The Joni Mitchell Channel Launching Exclusively on SiriusXM
PR
03/16The Joni Mitchell Channel Launching Exclusively on SiriusXM
CI
03/16BINGE EVERY EPISODE OF &LSQUO;THE HI : Black Panther' podcast series
PU
03/16SIRIUS XM : Honor Joni Mitchell, the 2022 MusiCares Person of The Year, with her new chann..
PU
03/16SIRIUS XM : How to attend Busted Open's ‘WrestleMania Party' featuring a roast of Da..
PU
03/15SIRIUS XM : Explore Maren Morris' genre-pushing music & muses on her own channel, My Churc..
PU
03/15TRANSCRIPT : Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Presents at 30th Annual Deutsche Bank Media, Internet..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 993 M - -
Net income 2022 1 288 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 404 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,3x
Yield 2022 1,48%
Capitalization 24 517 M 24 517 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,77x
EV / Sales 2023 3,62x
Nbr of Employees 5 590
Free-Float -
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,21 $
Average target price 7,26 $
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Independent Director
Joseph Inzerillo Chief Product & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-2.20%24 517
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.4.83%815
AUDACY, INC.16.34%431
HT&E LIMITED-13.81%408
STINGRAY GROUP INC.4.73%403
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-8.18%193