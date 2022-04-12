Sirius XM : Tom Brady congratulates Northwestern star Veronica Burton after WNBA draft

Veronica Burton, the No. 7 overall pick in last night's WNBA Draft, is heading from Northwestern to the Dallas Wings. Originally from Newton, Massachusetts (one town over from Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's former Brookline residence), Burton received a very special congratulatory call from the quarterback legend himself.

"I haven't really been able to get into contact [with anyone] too much," Burton told SiriusXM NBA Radio following the draft before remembering who'd rung her up already. "Oh - one, Tom Brady, actually. I did get a little phone call."

Burton explained that her dad, Steve, is a longtime sportscaster in the Boston area. "Growing up, Tom Brady - the GOAT, of course - got us all those rings," Burton said of Tom's time on the New England Patriots. "So, I've always been a fan of his, but my dad kind of grew and developed a relationship with him, a connection with him. And so, just kind of knowing that relationship with my dad has been huge, and so it made me even more of a fan. So, to hear his voice on the other end of the call tonight and hear him congratulate me really means a lot."

