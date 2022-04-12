Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/12 03:46:30 pm EDT
6.525 USD   -0.08%
03:32pSIRIUS XM : Tom Brady congratulates Northwestern star Veronica Burton after WNBA draft
PU
01:42pSIRIUS XM : Celebrate Holy Week with Masses, worship songs & inspiring stories on SiriusXM
PU
11:12aSIRIUS XM : Julie Mason celebrates American History Museum Week with Smithsonian scholars
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sirius XM : Tom Brady congratulates Northwestern star Veronica Burton after WNBA draft

04/12/2022 | 03:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Veronica Burton, the No. 7 overall pick in last night's WNBA Draft, is heading from Northwestern to the Dallas Wings. Originally from Newton, Massachusetts (one town over from Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's former Brookline residence), Burton received a very special congratulatory call from the quarterback legend himself.

"I haven't really been able to get into contact [with anyone] too much," Burton told SiriusXM NBA Radio following the draft before remembering who'd rung her up already. "Oh - one, Tom Brady, actually. I did get a little phone call."

Burton explained that her dad, Steve, is a longtime sportscaster in the Boston area. "Growing up, Tom Brady - the GOAT, of course - got us all those rings," Burton said of Tom's time on the New England Patriots. "So, I've always been a fan of his, but my dad kind of grew and developed a relationship with him, a connection with him. And so, just kind of knowing that relationship with my dad has been huge, and so it made me even more of a fan. So, to hear his voice on the other end of the call tonight and hear him congratulate me really means a lot."

Coach > GOAT???

Massachusetts native @Veronicaab22 is too focused on her new squad to mention her call from @TomBrady @WNBA | @DallasWings | @sarahkustokpic.twitter.com/SdmQEckKwt

- SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) April 12, 2022

Learn more about SiriusXM NBA Radio.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 19:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
03:32pSIRIUS XM : Tom Brady congratulates Northwestern star Veronica Burton after WNBA draft
PU
01:42pSIRIUS XM : Celebrate Holy Week with Masses, worship songs & inspiring stories on SiriusXM
PU
11:12aSIRIUS XM : Julie Mason celebrates American History Museum Week with Smithsonian scholars
PU
04/11Sirius XM Adds $500 Million Term Loan Facility to $1.75 Billion Credit Line
MT
04/11SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct..
AQ
04/11SIRIUS XM : Fire up your backyard BBQ celebration with these sizzling vibe-setting songs &..
PU
04/11SIRIUS XM : Vote for your favorite Beatles songs in honor of The Beatles Channel's 5th Ann..
PU
04/11SIRIUS XM : SiriusXM NASCAR Radio's Power Rankings
PU
04/08SIRIUS XM : Hear all hip-hop, all the time on the year-round SoundCloud Radio
PU
04/07SADDEST FACTORY RADIO : Phoebe Bridgers plays music & more on her new SXM show
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 980 M - -
Net income 2022 1 285 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 278 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,4x
Yield 2022 1,40%
Capitalization 25 780 M 25 780 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,90x
EV / Sales 2023 3,75x
Nbr of Employees 5 590
Free-Float 17,8%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,53 $
Average target price 7,28 $
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Independent Director
Joseph Inzerillo Chief Product & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.2.83%25 780
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-2.73%747
HT&E LIMITED-13.81%418
STINGRAY GROUP INC.0.29%389
AUDACY, INC.8.17%381
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-12.09%185