Sirius XM : Tom Brady on the Bucs-Eagles playoff game, Rob Gronkowski's dinner snub & more

01/11/2022 | 02:48pm EST
Ahead of the Buccaneers/Eagles NFC Wild Card Game, which kicks off on January 16 at 1pm ET at Raymond James Stadium, Tom Brady spoke with host Jim Gray about the regular season, the playoffs, and Rob Gronkowski on his exclusive SiriusXM podcast, Let's Go!.

Despite a successful regular-season record of 13-4, Brady isn't overconfident. "Everyone's back to 0-0 now, so it really doesn't matter what you've done," he said. "It really matters what you're doing from this point forward. And if you play a bad game, you're out. That's the reality."

The veteran player, who brought home six Super Bowl rings for the New England Patriots and one for Tampa Bay last year as the oldest-ever starting quarterback, is just happy to still be playing. "For me to be entering another playoffs and a chance to advance in the playoffs is just as exciting for me now as it's ever been," he said. When Gray asked Brady if this most recent season with the Bucs was his best season ever, Brady insisted that awards like MVP and All-Pro - because they're out of his control - mean far less than just consistently playing at a championship level. He surprised Gray when he said that, for once, he's satisfied with his own performance.

Brady also commented on how he stayed in late during the last game of the season to help teammate Rob Gronkowski earn his $500,000 bonus for completing 55 receptions. "We're so much better when we're out there because of the caliber that he is," Brady said, even though he confirms that Gronkowski didn't invite him to his celebratory dinner.

According to Caesars Sportsbook, Tampa Bay is an 8.5-point favorite over Philadelphia. The over-under for total points scored is 49.

Let's Go is an exclusive SiriusXM podcast featuring NFL greats Tom Brady and Larry Fitzgerald, as well as Hall of Fame Emmy Award-winning broadcaster Jim Gray. The podcast airs as a one-hour show every Monday at 6pm ET/3pm PT on SiriusXM's Mad Dog Sports Radio (Ch. 82). For more information about Mad Dog Sports Radio, click here.

Watch recent clips from Let's Go in the YouTube playlist below.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 19:47:06 UTC.


