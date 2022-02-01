Sirius XM : Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell launches SiriusXM show

Legendary guitarist Mike Campbell - of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Mudcrutch and The Dirty Knobs - is joining the lineup at Tom Petty Radio (Ch. 31) with his new show, The Breakdown with Mike Campbell. Campbell will be joined by friends, bandmates and collaborators for intimate conversations about music and life. The show premieres on February 2 at 2pm ET.
Broadcast Schedule (all times ET):
February 2 at 2pm
February 3 at 2am and 8pm
February 4 at 9am
February 5 at 3pm and 11pm
February 6 at 12pm and 9pm
