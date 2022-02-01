Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  News
  Summary
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

Sirius XM : Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell launches SiriusXM show

02/01/2022 | 03:02pm EST
Legendary guitarist Mike Campbell - of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Mudcrutch and The Dirty Knobs - is joining the lineup at Tom Petty Radio (Ch. 31) with his new show, The Breakdown with Mike Campbell. Campbell will be joined by friends, bandmates and collaborators for intimate conversations about music and life. The show premieres on February 2 at 2pm ET.

See the full broadcast schedule below, and listen to Tom Petty Radio on the SXM App now:

Related: Hit the road with Prince, Tom Petty, Sheryl Crow & others on SiriusXM

Broadcast Schedule (all times ET):

February 2 at 2pm

February 3 at 2am and 8pm

February 4 at 9am

February 5 at 3pm and 11pm

February 6 at 12pm and 9pm

For more information about Tom Petty Radio, click here.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 01 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2022 20:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 660 M - -
Net income 2021 1 292 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 522 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,4x
Yield 2021 1,06%
Capitalization 25 437 M 25 437 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,92x
EV / Sales 2022 3,83x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 18,9%
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Senior Director & Vice President-Finance
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Independent Director
Dara F. Altman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.0.16%25 437
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.5.67%823
STINGRAY GROUP INC.8.17%416
HT&E LIMITED-9.52%364
AUDACY, INC.-11.28%331
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-8.89%190