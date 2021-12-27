Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sirius XM : Vote for your favorite Beatles and solo songs with men's names in the title (POLL CLOSES 1/7/2022)

12/27/2021 | 03:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Here on The Beatles Channel (Ch. 18), we ain't got nothing but love for our listeners. That's why we've created a show where your votes determine the playlist.

Each week, listeners can vote for their favorites from a list of songs by John, Paul, George, and Ringo - sometimes by the band, sometimes it's their solo work. After the votes are tallied, we'll air the top vote-getters from that list.

This week we count down your favorite Beatles and solo songs with men's names in the title.

Directions: Select 3 songs from the list below. You may vote once between 12/24/2021 at 2pm ET and 1/7/2022 at 2pm ET.

Can't see the poll? Click here to vote!

Tune in to The Beatles Channel to hear the results of this poll.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 20:16:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
03:17pSIRIUS XM : Vote for your favorite Beatles and solo songs with men's names in the title (P..
PU
01:47pSIRIUS XM : Metalcore band Archetypes Collide vocalist Kyle Pastor shares the group's futu..
PU
12/25SIRIUS XM : Hear Roxanne Shanté teach, preach & reach during her new hip-hop & pop culture..
PU
12/23SIRIUS XM : Get festive with the Top 50 decade-spanning jingle-bell jams as chosen by &lsq..
PU
12/22SIRIUS XM : Enjoy faith-based Christmas specials with Cardinal Dolan, Billy Graham & more
PU
12/22SIRIUS XM : SiriusXM remembers ranchera legend Vicente Fernández with a limited-run channe..
PU
12/22SIRIUS XM : Revisit live performances from top artists on the limited-run Small Stage Seri..
PU
12/22SIRIUS XM : Tell us your My Fab Four songs and you might get heard on The Beatles Channel
PU
12/21SIRIUS XM : SiriusXM Big Ten Radio's Basketball Power Rankings
PU
12/20SIRIUS XM : Alabama native rapper & singer Yung Bleu shares his dream festival & other car..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 661 M - -
Net income 2021 1 298 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 502 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,5x
Yield 2021 1,07%
Capitalization 25 717 M 25 717 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,95x
EV / Sales 2022 3,86x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 18,9%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,43 $
Average target price 7,48 $
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Dara F. Altman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.0.94%25 717
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.10.05%766
HT&E LIMITED6.22%390
STINGRAY GROUP INC.3.79%378
AUDACY, INC.4.45%353
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.26.15%204