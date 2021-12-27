Sirius XM : Vote for your favorite Beatles and solo songs with men's names in the title (POLL CLOSES 1/7/2022)

Here on The Beatles Channel (Ch. 18), we ain't got nothing but love for our listeners. That's why we've created a show where your votes determine the playlist.

Each week, listeners can vote for their favorites from a list of songs by John, Paul, George, and Ringo - sometimes by the band, sometimes it's their solo work. After the votes are tallied, we'll air the top vote-getters from that list.

This week we count down your favorite Beatles and solo songs with men's names in the title.

Directions: Select 3 songs from the list below. You may vote once between 12/24/2021 at 2pm ET and 1/7/2022 at 2pm ET.

Can't see the poll? Click here to vote!

Tune in to The Beatles Channel to hear the results of this poll.