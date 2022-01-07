Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sirius XM : Vote for your favorite Beatles and solo songs with numbers in the title (POLL CLOSES 1/21/2022)

01/07/2022 | 02:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Here on The Beatles Channel (Ch. 18), we ain't got nothing but love for our listeners. That's why we've created a show where your votes determine the playlist.

Each week, listeners can vote for their favorites from a list of songs by John, Paul, George, and Ringo - sometimes by the band, sometimes it's their solo work. After the votes are tallied, we'll air the top vote-getters from that list.

This week we count down your favorite Beatles and solo songs with numbers in the title.

Directions: Select 3 songs from the list below. You may vote once between 1/7/2022 at 2pm ET and 1/21/2022 at 2pm ET.

Can't see the poll? Click here to vote!

Tune in to The Beatles Channel to hear the results of this poll.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 19:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
02:08pSIRIUS XM : Vote for your favorite Beatles and solo songs with numbers in the title (POLL ..
PU
09:18aSIRIUS XM : Hear an industry expert explain why artists are selling their music catalogs
PU
01/06SIRIUS XM : Join Janet Alvarez for a roundup of top business news during a new weekly show
PU
01/06SIRIUS XM : Hear an industry expert share the inside scoop on artists selling their music ..
PU
01/05SIRIUS XM : Get ready for the final season of ‘This Is Us' with a special conversati..
PU
01/05SIRIUS XM : Celebrate David Bowie's 75th birthday with his new, limited-run SiriusXM chann..
PU
01/05SIRIUS XM : SiriusXM Big Ten Radio's Basketball Power Rankings
PU
01/04SIRIUS XM : Celebrate Elvis Presley's 87th birthday with a weekend of music specials & tri..
PU
01/04Wells Fargo Downgrades Sirius XM Holdings to Equalweight Rating From Overweight, Adjust..
MT
01/04SIRIUS XM : The Billy Joel Channel returns to SiriusXM for the month of January!
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 661 M - -
Net income 2021 1 298 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 502 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,7x
Yield 2021 1,09%
Capitalization 24 757 M 24 757 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,84x
EV / Sales 2022 3,75x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 18,9%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,19 $
Average target price 7,41 $
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Dara F. Altman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-2.52%24 757
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-1.05%771
HT&E LIMITED-1.90%414
STINGRAY GROUP INC.0.86%388
AUDACY, INC.-4.28%332
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-3.56%201