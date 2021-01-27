Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sirius XM Holdings Inc.    SIRI

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sirius XM : Vote for your favorite U2 love songs, then hear the countdown Valentine's Day weekend

01/27/2021 | 01:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Valentine's Day is upon us, and we're celebrating the romantic side of U2 with a fan-voted countdown of their sweetest love songs. Hear U2's Sweetest Things countdown starting February 12 at 1pm ET, with replays all Valentine's weekend long, on U2 X-Radio (Ch. 32).

Directions: Select five songs from the list below. You may vote once between now and February 8 at 11:59pm ET.

Having trouble viewing the poll? Click here.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 18:21:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
01:22pSIRIUS XM : Vote for your favorite U2 love songs, then hear the countdown Valent..
PU
10:08aSIRIUS XM : Explore some of the funniest minds in the world with Kevin Hart's al..
PU
10:08aSIRIUS XM : Catch candid conversations & tea-spilling with Jazzy Brown in &lsquo..
PU
10:01aSIRIUS XM : Laugh Out Loud Expands SiriusXM Audio Slate with Debut of New Progra..
PR
08:03aSIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01/26SIRIUS XM : Take a little time to celebrate Duran Duran's musical legacy with Si..
PU
01/26SIRIUS XM : Duran Duran Celebrate Their Career and Music on Pandora and SiriusXM
PR
01/26SIRIUS XM : SiriusXM Big Ten Radio's college basketball Power Rankings
PU
01/25SIRIUS XM : Hear country stars reflect on the The Beatles' musical influence dur..
PU
01/25SIRIUS XM : Peyton Manning & Brett Favre preview Super Bowl LV, discuss life aft..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 925 M - -
Net income 2020 13,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 8 007 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 187x
Yield 2020 0,81%
Capitalization 27 834 M 27 834 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,52x
EV / Sales 2021 4,33x
Nbr of Employees 4 534
Free-Float 24,6%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 7,13 $
Last Close Price 6,55 $
Spread / Highest target 22,1%
Spread / Average Target 8,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christopher W. Phillips Chief Product Officer & Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.2.83%27 834
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.15.89%813
ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.71.66%614
STINGRAY GROUP INC.20.64%457
HT&E LIMITED-0.27%397
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.7.57%168
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ