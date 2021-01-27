Sirius XM : Vote for your favorite U2 love songs, then hear the countdown Valentine's Day weekend

Valentine's Day is upon us, and we're celebrating the romantic side of U2 with a fan-voted countdown of their sweetest love songs. Hear U2's Sweetest Things countdown starting February 12 at 1pm ET, with replays all Valentine's weekend long, on U2 X-Radio (Ch. 32).
Directions: Select five songs from the list below. You may vote once between now and February 8 at 11:59pm ET.
Having trouble viewing the poll? Click here.
Disclaimer
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 18:21:04 UTC