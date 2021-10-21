Log in
Sirius XM : Vote for your favorite autumn '60s songs, then hear them counted down Thanksgiving weekend

10/21/2021 | 10:14am EDT
'60s on 6 (Ch. 6) is celebrating the rise of the fall and wants to know what your favorite autumn releases from the '60s are! Vote for your favorite '60s hits from October and November in the poll below, then tune in Thanksgiving weekend - November 26 at 7pm ET through November 28 - to hear all 300 of them counted down during The Autumn 300 special.

Instructions: Vote for your favorite songs in the poll below. Voting ends November 15 at 12pm ET.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 14:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 592 M - -
Net income 2021 1 209 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 596 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,0x
Yield 2021 0,97%
Capitalization 25 113 M 25 113 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,92x
EV / Sales 2022 3,82x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 21,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Dara F. Altman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
