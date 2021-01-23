Sirius XM : Vote for your favorite doo-wop songs, then hear the top 50 all Valentine's Day weekend

Cool Bobby B of the Doo-Wop Stop on SiriusXM's '50s on 5 (Ch. 5) wants to know: What are the best doo-wop songs of all time?
Use the poll below to vote for your 10 favorites from now throughFebruary 3, then tune in to '50s on 5 on February 12 at 12pm ET and throughout the Valentine's Day weekend to hear Bobby count down the top 50 songs - as chosen by you!
Can't see the poll? Click here.
Disclaimer
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 22 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2021 18:57:02 UTC