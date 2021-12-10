Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  News
  Summary
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

Sirius XM : Vote for your favorite hard & heavy anthems, then hear the top 50 on Ozzy's Boneyard

12/10/2021 | 05:56pm EST
On New Year's Eve, Ozzy's Boneyard (Ch. 38) is counting down the Top 50 Hard & Heavy Anthems - as voted by you!

Vote for your favorite songs in the poll below, then tune in on December 31 at 7pm ET to hear them as hosts Shannon Gunz, Luc Carl, Keith Roth, Dangerous Darren, Jim Florentine, Tommy London, Duff McKagan, and more play the top 50 songs. Catch replays of the countdown on January 1at 12am and 12pm ET and January 2 at 8am ET.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 22:55:01 UTC.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 661 M - -
Net income 2021 1 298 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 502 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,7x
Yield 2021 1,12%
Capitalization 24 637 M 24 637 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,83x
EV / Sales 2022 3,74x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 18,9%
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,16 $
Average target price 7,48 $
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Dara F. Altman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-3.30%24 637
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.13.32%792
STINGRAY GROUP INC.4.86%385
AUDACY, INC.14.57%384
HT&E LIMITED-1.35%357
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.38.65%224