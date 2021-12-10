Sirius XM : Vote for your favorite hard & heavy anthems, then hear the top 50 on Ozzy's Boneyard

On New Year's Eve, Ozzy's Boneyard (Ch. 38) is counting down the Top 50 Hard & Heavy Anthems - as voted by you!

Vote for your favorite songs in the poll below, then tune in on December 31 at 7pm ET to hear them as hosts Shannon Gunz, Luc Carl, Keith Roth, Dangerous Darren, Jim Florentine, Tommy London, Duff McKagan, and more play the top 50 songs. Catch replays of the countdown on January 1at 12am and 12pm ET and January 2 at 8am ET.