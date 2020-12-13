Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sirius XM Holdings Inc.    SIRI

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sirius XM : Watch SiriusXM's high-powered SXM-7 satellite launch aboard a SpaceX rocket

12/13/2020 | 02:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SiriusXM, Maxar Technologies, and SpaceX announced that SXM-7, a high-powered audio radio satellite, successfully launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Shortly afterward, SXM-7 deployed its solar arrays and began receiving and sending signals. Next, SXM-7 will begin firing its thrusters to begin its journey to its final geostationary orbit.

The satellite will provide continuous, reliable delivery of SiriusXM's audio entertainment and information services to consumers in the United States, and will expand SiriusXM's coverage area in Canada and the Caribbean, for years to come. SXM-7 will deliver the highest power density of any commercial satellite on orbit, sending more than 8,000 watts of content to the continental U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Caribbean, increasing the power and reach of the signal for SiriusXM.

SXM-7 weighs almost 7,000 kg and is built on Maxar Technologies' 1300-class platform, the world's most prevalent geosynchronous spacecraft platform. The satellite is designed to provide service for greater than 15 years. Maxar has previously built a total of seven satellites for SiriusXM, including its first-generation Sirius satellites that launched in 2000 and its second-generation Sirius satellites that launched in 2009 and 2013.

SXM-7 joins XM-3, XM-4, XM-5, FM-5, and FM-6 in SiriusXM's active satellite fleet. SXM-7 and SXM-8 together will replace XM-3 and XM-4, extending SiriusXM's satellite delivered services through at least 2036.

Deployment of SXM-7 confirmed pic.twitter.com/DWi7nXs1TT

- SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 13, 2020

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 13 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2020 19:22:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
02:23pSIRIUS XM : Watch SiriusXM's high-powered SXM-7 satellite launch aboard a SpaceX..
PU
12/12SIRIUS XM : SiriusXM remembers country music trailblazer Charley Pride, dead at ..
PU
12/11SIRIUS XM : Vote for your favorite riffs in Ozzy's Boneyard Classic RIFF-MAS pol..
PU
12/118 SONGS A WEEK : Vote for the best Beatles and solo songs released in 1970 (POLL..
PU
12/11SIRIUS XM : Get ready for Christmas with Cardinal Dolan's holiday special featur..
PU
12/11SIRIUS XM : Put your Bob Marley knowledge to the test while listening to his new..
PU
12/11SIRIUS XM : SiriusXM is now offering free access to its Doctor Radio channel dur..
PU
12/11SIRIUS XM : SiriusXM and NYU Langone Health Provide Free Access to Doctor Radio ..
PR
12/11SIRIUS XM : Hear Tamera Mowry-Housley share holiday traditions, tunes & more in ..
PU
12/10SIRIUS XM : Celebrate the holidays with SiriusXM's 17 festive music channels
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 925 M - -
Net income 2020 1 065 M - -
Net Debt 2020 8 017 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 26,9x
Yield 2020 0,83%
Capitalization 27 282 M 27 282 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,45x
EV / Sales 2021 4,26x
Nbr of Employees 4 534
Free-Float 24,4%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 7,05 $
Last Close Price 6,42 $
Spread / Highest target 24,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James E. Meyer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Jennifer C. Witz President-Sales, Marketing & Operations
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-10.21%27 282
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-18.23%710
HT&E LIMITED8.55%386
ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.-40.30%370
STINGRAY GROUP INC.-10.36%367
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-48.32%163
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ