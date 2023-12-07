"will.i.amPresents the FYI Show" will debut January 2024

Hosted bywill.i.am, the interactive show will dive into music, pop culture, technology and more

NEW YORK - December 7, 2023 - SiriusXM announced today that will.i.am, global music artist, producer, TV star/host, Futurist, future-caster, creative innovator, popthropologist, philanthropist and STEAM education activist, will launch an exclusive SiriusXM show, will.i.am Presents the FYI Show.The show is set to launch in January 2024 on SiriusXM's The 10s Spot (channel 11), available to listeners in their cars and on the SiriusXM app.

will.i.am Presents the FYI Show will be hosted by will.i.am, showcasing the latest in AI innovation and AI-powered interactive projects. Each week the show will take listeners on a deep dive into the intersection of pop culture, music, entertainment, world news, and technology, featuring thought-provoking conversations, hilarious games, the hottest new music, and interviews with the brightest stars making culture happen today.

The interactive show will be driven through will.i.am 's FYI app - an AI-powered communication and creative collaboration tool designed to help Focus Your Ideas.

Listeners can keep the movement going by joining the Show Project on FYI, giving the audience access to episode content, bonus materials, discussions with other listeners and engagement with AI.

A special preview of the new show was recorded with will.i.am in front of a live audience this week at the SiriusXM Miami studios. Subscribers will be able to tune into this content in car and on the app upon show launch in January. Photos from the event can be found HERE.

"The FYI Show is a celebration of creators, innovators, and their dreams," said will.i.am. "Episodes delve into AI-powered projects, exploring the What and the How, while also understanding the passion behind them. At FYI, we provide the right tools, infusing AI to help materialize dreams. An amazing journey awaits us!"

"will.i.am is an extraordinary talent who has been at the nexus of entertainment and technology for some time," said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's President and Chief Content Officer. "SiriusXM offers an ideal platform for him to combine these passions and create a cutting-edge show that can showcase his renowned creativity, his insights into trends and much more."

About will.i.am

will.i.am is a global music artist, producer, television and podcast host, tech entrepreneur/investor, Futurist, and philanthropist. He has seven Grammy Awards, a Latin Grammy Award, an Emmy Award, and a CLIO Award. He is also a TIME 100 Impact Award winner, the recipient of the James C. Morgan Global Humanitarian Award, an Honorary Fellow of the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET, UK), and a World Economic Forum Crystal Award winner.

Released December 7, 2023