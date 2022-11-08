Sirius XM : “Team Coco Radio,” a New Comedy Channel Executive Produced by Conan O'Brien, to Launch Exclusively on SiriusXM

The new channel will feature Conan's original commentary, the very best moments from the Team Coco archives, podcasts from the popular comedy brand, and more

Team Coco Radio can be heard on SiriusXM channel 106 starting November 15

Earlier this year SiriusXM acquired Team Coco, the Conan O'Brien-led podcast network and digital media business

NEW YORK - November 8, 2022 - Today SiriusXM announced the launch of a new original comedy channel, Team Coco Radio. Executive produced by Conan O'Brien, the channel will feature exclusive audio content as well as select Team Coco podcasts, including the tremendously popular Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend. Team Coco Radio will debut on November 15 exclusively on SiriusXM channel 106.

Available 24/7, Team Coco Radio will be the home to Conan's unique combination of smart and silly comedy. All day long listeners will hear the biggest interviews and the funniest stand-up moments from Conan's iconic TBS show, as well as select Team Coco podcasts, including Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, plus Inside Conan and Conan O'Brien Needs a Fan. Fresh commentary from Conan will also be weaved throughout the programming, as he recalls funny behind-the-scenes stories and other entertaining and insightful anecdotes.

"Finally, a use of satellite technology that in no way benefits mankind," said Conan O'Brien.

"Conan's wit and wisdom at a time when laughter is at a premium has never been more important. Conan 24/7 on Team Coco Radio is the 6-foot-4 boost to your day," said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's President and Chief Content Officer.

Team Coco Radio is also expected to roll out original programs, as well as events hosted by Conan, including musical performances.

In May SiriusXM announced that it had acquired Team Coco. As part of the transaction, Conan entered into a five-year talent agreement with SiriusXM under which he will remain host of his namesake podcast, which continues to be available widely and is produced by Team Coco staff.

Team Coco Radio (channel 106) is available to subscribers nationwide in their car and on the SXM App. The SXM App is available to subscribers on mobile devices and a wide variety of connected platforms in the home including smart speakers, smart TVs and streaming media players. Streaming access is included with all of SiriusXM's audio trials and most popular plans.

About Team Coco

Built on the spirit of Conan O'Brien's brand of smart and silly comedy, Emmy® winning Team Coco, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is a fan-centric digital media and podcast network driven by O'Brien and a carefully curated network of top talent. Since launching more than a decade ago, Team Coco's digital and branded content has garnered more than 1 billion annual video views across YouTube and Facebook while reaching 17 million fans across social media. Team Coco Podcasts currently produces a robust slate of award-winning shows such as Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, Literally with Rob Lowe, Significant Others with Liza Powel O'Brien, Why Won't You Date Me with Nicole Byer, Scam Goddess with Laci Mosley, and many more.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. SiriusXM's platforms collectively reach approximately 150 million listeners, the largest digital audio audience across paid and free tiers in North America, and deliver music, talk, news, comedy, entertainment and podcasts. SiriusXM offers the most extensive lineup of professional and college sports in audio. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM's subsidiaries Stitcher, Simplecast and AdsWizz make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. The Company's advertising sales arm, SXM Media, leverages its scale, cross-platform sales organization, and ad tech capabilities to deliver results for audio creators and advertisers. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

