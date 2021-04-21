Log in
    SIRI

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Summary
Sirius XM : Celebrate 10 years of Studio 54 Radio with hits & DJ sets dedicated to the days of disco

04/21/2021 | 03:04pm EDT
Studio 54 Radio (Ch. 54) has been proving that disco isn't dead for 10 years, and to celebrate that fact, the channel will be hosting a very special birthday party featuring music from the iconic era.To start, listeners can feel the Friday night fever with a track-by-track listening party for A Night at Studio 54, considered the definitive compilation album of Studio 54, hosted by Danny Valentino. The 1979 album features some of the most iconic Studio 54 hits, including cuts from GQ, Cher, Chic, The Village People, and more. Join Valentino on a journey back to unforgettable disco nights when the special premieres on April 23 at 6pm ET and airs again on April 24 at 10am ET and April 25 at 3pm ET.

The fun continues with a 24-hour takeover from Studio 54 Radio's very own Robbie Leslie from April 26 at 12pm ET until April 27 at 12pm ET. During those hours (not unlike a particularly long night spent at Studio 54), Leslie will be playing a collection of DJ sets from throughout the years, including a Revenge of the Disco Divas special honoring the legendary women of the genre.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 19:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
