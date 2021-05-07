Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sirius XM : Celebrate 5 years of Kenny Chesney's No Shoes Radio on SiriusXM with a special rebroadcast of his Stone Pony concert

05/07/2021 | 09:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

It ain't no better place, ain't no better time to relive Kenny Chesney's unforgettable No Shoes Radio (Ch. 57) live kickoff concert at The Stone Pony in Asbury Park, New Jersey in 2016! Tune in to No Shoes Radio on May 10 at 5pmET to celebrate the five-year anniversary of the channel on SiriusXM and the release of his new album, Here And Now Deluxe, with a rebroadcast of this exclusive private concert.

Kenny's Here And Now Deluxe is the reissue of his 19th studio album, Here And Now, and features four previously unreleased tracks: 'Wind On,' 'Fields of Glory,' 'My Anthem,' and 'Streets.' For more information about the album, visit KennyChesney.com.
Plus, watch exclusive clips from The Stone Pony concert now below.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 13:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
09:18aSIRIUS XM  : Celebrate 5 years of Kenny Chesney's No Shoes Radio on SiriusXM wit..
PU
09:18aSIRIUS XM  : Vote to hear your favorite 45 cassettes from 1976 this Memorial Day..
PU
09:02aSIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial ..
AQ
08:54aSIRIUS XM  : Celebrate all things mom this Mother's Day with Garth Brooks, Hoda ..
PU
08:54aSIRIUS XM  : Cast your vote in Studio 54 Radio's Summer Disco Countdown for Memo..
PU
05/06SIRIUS XM  : Cast your vote in Studio 54's Summer Disco Countdown for Memorial D..
PU
05/06SIRIUS XM  : Discover your favorite Bruce Springsteen collaborations this Memori..
PU
05/06SIRIUS XM  : Vote for your favorite '70s Soul hits, then hear the results on an ..
PU
05/06SIRIUS XM  : Listen to weekly Dave Matthews Band concerts & fan-request specials..
PU
05/06SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 407 M - -
Net income 2021 1 051 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 808 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,7x
Yield 2021 1,00%
Capitalization 24 463 M 24 463 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,96x
EV / Sales 2022 3,81x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 22,8%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 7,15 $
Last Close Price 5,98 $
Spread / Highest target 33,8%
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Christopher W. Phillips CTO, Chief Product Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-6.12%24 463
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.38.79%1 015
AUDACY, INC.94.33%677
STINGRAY GROUP INC.10.93%432
HT&E LIMITED-6.76%371
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.14.11%183