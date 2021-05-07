Sirius XM : Celebrate 5 years of Kenny Chesney's No Shoes Radio on SiriusXM with a special rebroadcast of his Stone Pony concert

It ain't no better place, ain't no better time to relive Kenny Chesney's unforgettable No Shoes Radio (Ch. 57) live kickoff concert at The Stone Pony in Asbury Park, New Jersey in 2016! Tune in to No Shoes Radio on May 10 at 5pmET to celebrate the five-year anniversary of the channel on SiriusXM and the release of his new album, Here And Now Deluxe, with a rebroadcast of this exclusive private concert.

Kenny's Here And Now Deluxe is the reissue of his 19th studio album, Here And Now, and features four previously unreleased tracks: 'Wind On,' 'Fields of Glory,' 'My Anthem,' and 'Streets.' For more information about the album, visit KennyChesney.com.

Plus, watch exclusive clips from The Stone Pony concert now below.