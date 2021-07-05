Sirius XM : Celebrate Ringo Starr's birthday with Peace & Love all week long on The Beatles Channel

Everyone could use a bit of Peace and Love these days, and Ringo Starr wants people to join the movement in honor of his birthday on July 7. To participate in the celebration, visit Ringo's Facebook page to learn more about Peace and Love festivities in your area and post, say, or simply think of #peaceandlove at 12pm during your local time on July 7. The Beatles Channel (Ch. 18) is also honoring the day with weeklong programming featuring Ringo himself, special guests, and more. See all of the details below!

Since being asked by a reporter what he wanted for his birthday in 2008, Ringo has maintained an annual Peace and Love tradition based on his answer: The ultimate goal is to encircle the planet in a wave of Peace and Love.

40th Anniversary of 'Stop and Smell the Roses'

All throughout his birthday week, starting on July 5, Ringo will introduce two-song sets celebrating the 40th anniversary of his album, Stop and Smell the Roses, and sharing stories about his life in the early '80s.

Ringo Starr's Favorite Drumming Moments

The Beatles drummer will be taking control of The Beatles Channel with a playlist of hand-selected songs by The Fab Four and other beloved bands featuring some of his favorite drum moments. The Special premieres on Ringo's birthday, July 7, at 3pm ET and airs again on July 11 at 11am ET.

Ringo Starr Peace and Love Birthday DJ Set

Ringo is spreading Peace and Love in the form of his favorite songs in honor of his birthday. Hear the iconic musician sharing his special playlist during a two-part DJ set. Part 1 airs on July 7 at 12am ET and July 10 at 3pm ET, and Part 2 airs on July 7 at 4pm ET and July 9 at 11am ET.

Richard Marx Guest DJ

Singer, songwriter, and a former member of Ringo's All Starr Band, Richard Marx, will be taking on Guest DJ duties to play songs and tell stories celebrating the birthday of his dear friend, Ringo Starr. Hear Richard on July 7 at 7pm ET and July 10 at 9pm ET.

8 Songs A Week

This special edition of The Beatles Channel's playlist of fan-chosen songs is dedicated to one of the most iconic drummers, musicians, and singers in history: Ringo Starr. Hear which song with Ringo on lead vocals came out on top when Meg Griffin hosts this birthday episode of 8 Songs A Week on July 9 at 2pm ET, July 10 at 10am ET, July 11 at 1pm ET, and July 12 at 12pm ET.

Magical Ringo Maxi Concert

Ringo fans can revel in this specially curated maxi concert featuring 30 minutes of his hits - both with The Beatles and solo - captured live. Experience the show when it premieres on July 6 at 4pm ET and rebroadcasts on July 9 at 3am ET.

Fab Fourum

During an all-new Fab Fourum, Dennis Elsas, Bill Flanagan, and Tom Frangione will host a birthday tribute to Ringo Starr featuring former members of Ringo's All Starr Band, including Ringo's current drummer Gregg Bissionette and All Starr Band Musical Director Mark Rivera. Don't miss the conversation about all things Ringo when it airs on July 7 at 9pm ET, July 10 at 7am ET, and July 11 at 6pm ET.

Breakfast With The Beatles

The latest episode of the channel's daily morning show will focus exclusively on Ringo with three hours of his music introduced by host Chris Carter. Catch the premiere on July 7 from 8am to 11am ET.

Dark Horse Radio

Dark Horse Radio, the weekly show dedicated to the music that George Harrison wrote, produced, sang, and loved, will be sharing the spotlight with Ringo in honor of his birthday. On July 8 at 3pm ET, host Laura Cantrell will explore George and Ringo's musical friendship. Hear it again on July 11 at 4pm ET and July 14 at 12pm ET.

Northern Songs

Get ready for an audio adventure celebrating Ringo's hits and deep cuts as a session drummer. Host Bill Flanagan will highlight Ringo's musical legacy with songs he drummed on featuring artists like Stephen Stills, Howlin' Wolf, Joe Walsh, Tom Petty, and of course, John, Paul, and George. Join the fun on July 5 at 11pm ET, July 9 at 12am ET, July 10 at 7pm ET, and July 11 at 6am ET.

Way Beyond Compare

Host Tom Fragione dedicates this week's episode of Way Beyond Compare to Ringo Starr as he features rarities, alternate takes, and demos of songs featuring Ringo! Hear it when it kicks off on July 5 at 2pm ET and airs again on July 6 at 11pm ET, July 9 at 4pm ET, and July 11 at 10am ET.

My Fab Fours: Rock Drummers

Hear some of rock's most legendary drummers pay tribute to Ringo's lasting impact as they pick their four favorite Beatles songs where he stands out the most, complete with discussions on his influence on their careers. See the schedule below.

Simon Kirke - Bad Company and Free Drummer

July 5 at 4am ET

July 8 at 11pm ET

Alvin Taylor - George Harrison, Elton John, Eric Clapton Drummer

July 5 at 7am ET

July 9 at 2am ET

Max Weinberg - E Street Band Drummer

July 5 at 10pm ET

July 10 at 4am ET

Liberty Devitto - Former Billy Joel Drummer for 30 years

July 6 at 6am ET

July 10 at 2pm ET

Dennis Diken - The Smithereens Drummer

July 6 at 3pm ET

July 10 at 10pm ET

Tico Torres - Bon Jovi Drummer

July 7 at 5am ET

July 11 at 5am ET

Steve Jordan - Keith Richards, John Mayer, Eric Clapton Drummer

July 7 at 2pm ET

July 11 at 2pm ET

Peter Criss - Original Kiss Drummer

July 8 at 1am ET

July 11 at 9pm ET

Denny Seiwell - Original Wings Drummer

July 8 at 7am ET