Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
News 
Press Releases

Sirius XM : Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with an exclusive pop-up channel, U2 X-Radio specials &

03/12/2021 | 12:23pm EST
As you put on your favorite green outfit and cook up some corned beef and cabbage, soundtrack your St. Patrick's Day celebration with the following pop-up music channel and holiday-themed specials featuring traditional and contemporary Irish music.

SiriusXM's The Spectrum will become St. Paddy's Day Radio all day long on March 17. Shamrock 'n' roll with contemporary Irish music from artists like The Pogues and Flogging Molly or dance to favorites from The Dubliners, The Chieftains, and more.

Check back here on St. Patrick's Day to start streaming the channel.

Get ready for St. Patrick's Day with Bono himself during his The Full Irish special - a two-hour playlist of Irish music airing on U2 X-Radio (Ch. 32) on March 15 at 9pmET, with replays on March 16 at 3pm ET, March 17 at 7am ET and 5pm ET, and March 18 at 3am ET.

Additionally, on March 14 from 3pm to 6pm ET, Irish radio presenter Dan Hegarty will celebrate the holiday on The Dan Hegarty Show with his favorite U2 songs, plus tracks from new and breaking Irish band such as Nealo, Nina Hynes, Sprints, and more.

Head to the SiriusXM app to hear both of these specials again after their premieres.

Need a little Irish luck? Elvis Radio (Ch. 75) will be honoring St Patrick's Day throughout the day with a Lucky Elvis special on March 17 featuring 'lucky' songs by Elvis.

Head to the SiriusXM app to hear this special again after its premiere.

Revisit Flogging Molly's memorable acoustic performance on SiriusXM's The Loft. Hear the Irish-American Celtic band play songs like 'Reptiles (We Woke Up),' 'Crushed (Hostile Nations),' 'The Hand of John L. Sullivan,' and more. The sounds of banjo, accordion, tin whistle, and spoons will transport you right to Ireland.

Join Deep Tracks (Ch. 27) for Earl Bailey's St. Patrick's Day Head Trip on March 17 from 8am to 12pm ET. Bailey will curate four straight hours of forgotten and lesser-played classic rock with a St. Patrick's Day theme, including Ireland, green, celebration, and the coming of spring.

Head to the SiriusXM app to hear this special again after its premiere.

Revel in The Ultimate St. Paddy's Music Mix now as SiriusXM's VOLUME plays Irish pub favorites and contemporary hits such as the Dubliners' rendition of 'Molly Malone,' Dropkick Murphys' 'Shipping Up to Boston,' Dexys Midnight Runners' 'Come on Eileen,' U2's 'Sunday Bloody Sunday', and many more.

Larry Kirwan, the host of Celtic Crush on SiriusXM's The Loft, takes a moment to reflect on the traditional side of Irish music - important Irish songs, stories from backstage, and the writing of his latest novel - during this exclusive Guest DJ special on The Village on March 14.

Head to the SiriusXM app to hear this special again after its premiere.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2021 17:22:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
