Sirius XM : Celebrate hard-rocking female artists with a curated playlist & special commentary

The future is female, and that includes the future of rock music. In honor of the countless women making waves in the rock scene, Octane (Ch. 37) host Caity Babs curated a special playlist - featuring Halestorm, The Pretty Reckless, Evanescence, and many more - which you can hear now below.

Throughout the Women Rock special, listen to exclusive introductions from Caity complete with fun facts about women in rock, as well as special commentary from Halestorm's Lzzy Hale. From Miley Cyrus' cover of The Cranberries' 'Zombie' to Skillet's 'Legendary,' rock out with both heavy hitters and up-and-comers in the genre.

To hear more hard rock anytime, head to Octane now below.