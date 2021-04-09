Log in
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
Sirius XM : Celebrate hard-rocking female artists with a curated playlist & special commentary

04/09/2021
The future is female, and that includes the future of rock music. In honor of the countless women making waves in the rock scene, Octane (Ch. 37) host Caity Babs curated a special playlist - featuring Halestorm, The Pretty Reckless, Evanescence, and many more - which you can hear now below.

Throughout the Women Rock special, listen to exclusive introductions from Caity complete with fun facts about women in rock, as well as special commentary from Halestorm's Lzzy Hale. From Miley Cyrus' cover of The Cranberries' 'Zombie' to Skillet's 'Legendary,' rock out with both heavy hitters and up-and-comers in the genre.

To hear more hard rock anytime, head to Octane now below.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 15:30:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 405 M - -
Net income 2021 1 126 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 872 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,2x
Yield 2021 0,95%
Capitalization 26 123 M 26 123 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,16x
EV / Sales 2022 4,02x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 22,5%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 7,10 $
Last Close Price 6,31 $
Spread / Highest target 26,8%
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Christopher W. Phillips CTO, Chief Product Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-0.94%26 123
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.36.68%969
ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.103.64%710
STINGRAY GROUP INC.10.77%421
HT&E LIMITED-1.08%387
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.7.80%170
