Sirius XM : Celebrate the release of ‘John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band – The Ultimate Collection' with exclusive specials on The Beatles Channel

The Beatles Channel (Ch. 18) is celebrating the April 23 release of the John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band - The Ultimate Collection and 50 years of his debut solo studio album with exclusive specials throughout the week.

See the full programming schedule below, and start listening to The Beatles Channel now.

Recorded in 1970 after The Beatles broke up, John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band saw John teaming up with the Plastic Ono Band - featuring Ringo Starr on drums, Klaus Voorman on bass, and producer Phil Spector - to create what John later called 'the best thing I've ever done.' The iconic album features classic tracks such as 'Mother,' 'Working Class Hero,' 'Hold On,' 'God,' and more.

Fully authorized by Yoko Ono Lennon and from the same audio team that worked on 2018's Imagine - The Ultimate Collection, the eight-disc John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band - The Ultimate Collection has been newly mixed and boasts 87 never-before-heard recordings. Listeners will explore the album's recording sessions at EMI Studios 2 & 3, Abbey Road, along with Lennon's post-Beatles singles - 'Give Peace A Chance,' 'Cold Turkey,' and 'Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)' - plus scores of unreleased and rare demos, outtakes, and conversations.

Fab Fourum hosts Dennis Elsas, Bill Flanagan, and Tom Frangione welcome Plastic Ono Band member and longtime Beatles friend/collaborator Klaus Voorman and engineer Rob Stevens, who mixed the new John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band - The Ultimate Collection.

April 24 at 7am

April 25 at 6pm

Beatles historian Kevin Howlett presents a series of seven mini specials featuring music and stories from John Lennon, Ringo Starr, Klaus Voorman, Billy Preston, and more dedicated to the John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band - The Ultimate Collection.

Chapter 1

April 23 at 12pm

April 25 at 11am

Chapter 2

April 23 at 9pm

April 25 at 10pm

Chapter 3

April 24 at 2am

April 26 at 12pm

Chapter 4

April 24 at 11am

April 27 at 2pm

Chapter 5

April 24 at 3pm

April 28 at 12am

Chapter 6

April 24 at 9pm

April 29 at 6am

Chapter 7

April 25 at 3am

April 29 at 1pm

Starting April 23, join Bill Flanagan throughout the weekend as he spotlights various selections from John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band - The Ultimate Collection and offers commentary about the album.