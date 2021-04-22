Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIRI

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sirius XM : Celebrate the release of ‘John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band – The Ultimate Collection' with exclusive specials on The Beatles Channel

04/22/2021 | 11:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Beatles Channel (Ch. 18) is celebrating the April 23 release of the John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band - The Ultimate Collection and 50 years of his debut solo studio album with exclusive specials throughout the week.

See the full programming schedule below, and start listening to The Beatles Channel now.

Recorded in 1970 after The Beatles broke up, John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band saw John teaming up with the Plastic Ono Band - featuring Ringo Starr on drums, Klaus Voorman on bass, and producer Phil Spector - to create what John later called 'the best thing I've ever done.' The iconic album features classic tracks such as 'Mother,' 'Working Class Hero,' 'Hold On,' 'God,' and more.

Fully authorized by Yoko Ono Lennon and from the same audio team that worked on 2018's Imagine - The Ultimate Collection, the eight-disc John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band - The Ultimate Collection has been newly mixed and boasts 87 never-before-heard recordings. Listeners will explore the album's recording sessions at EMI Studios 2 & 3, Abbey Road, along with Lennon's post-Beatles singles - 'Give Peace A Chance,' 'Cold Turkey,' and 'Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)' - plus scores of unreleased and rare demos, outtakes, and conversations.

Broadcast Schedule (all times ET) Fab Fourum

Fab Fourum hosts Dennis Elsas, Bill Flanagan, and Tom Frangione welcome Plastic Ono Band member and longtime Beatles friend/collaborator Klaus Voorman and engineer Rob Stevens, who mixed the new John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band - The Ultimate Collection.

April 24 at 7am

April 25 at 6pm

Kevin Howlett Plastic Ono Band Mini Specials

Beatles historian Kevin Howlett presents a series of seven mini specials featuring music and stories from John Lennon, Ringo Starr, Klaus Voorman, Billy Preston, and more dedicated to the John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band - The Ultimate Collection.

Chapter 1

April 23 at 12pm

April 25 at 11am

Chapter 2

April 23 at 9pm

April 25 at 10pm

Chapter 3

April 24 at 2am

April 26 at 12pm

Chapter 4

April 24 at 11am

April 27 at 2pm

Chapter 5

April 24 at 3pm

April 28 at 12am

Chapter 6

April 24 at 9pm

April 29 at 6am

Chapter 7

April 25 at 3am

April 29 at 1pm

Bill Flanagan Plastic Ono Band Insights

Starting April 23, join Bill Flanagan throughout the weekend as he spotlights various selections from John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band - The Ultimate Collection and offers commentary about the album.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 15:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
11:13aSIRIUS XM  : Celebrate the release of ‘John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band &ndash..
PU
10:01aSIRIUS XM  : Hear Hip-Hop Nation's new show ‘The Lookout by SoundCloud' fe..
PU
10:01aSIRIUS XM  : Celebrate International Guitar Month with the limited-run SiriusXM ..
PU
04/21SIRIUS XM  : Experience the powerful songs & scores nominated at this year's Osc..
PU
04/21SIRIUS XM  : Celebrate Studio 54's birthday & 10 years of Studio 54 Radio with e..
PU
04/21SIRIUS XM  : Celebrate 10 years of Studio 54 Radio with hits & DJ sets dedicated..
PU
04/21SIRIUS XM  : Honor Mother Earth with holiday specials from Al Roker, Disney & mo..
PU
04/20SIRIUS XM  : Keeps Quarterly Cash Dividend at $0.014641 a Share, Payable May 28 ..
MT
04/20SIRIUS XM  : SiriusXM Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
04/20SIRIUS XM  : SiriusXM NASCAR Radio's Power Rankings
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 403 M - -
Net income 2021 1 135 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 800 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,6x
Yield 2021 0,94%
Capitalization 26 214 M 26 214 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,17x
EV / Sales 2022 4,01x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 22,7%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 7,15 $
Last Close Price 6,39 $
Spread / Highest target 25,2%
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Christopher W. Phillips CTO, Chief Product Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.0.31%26 214
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.39.25%1 008
AUDACY, INC.87.45%689
STINGRAY GROUP INC.14.26%440
HT&E LIMITED2.70%408
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.9.98%167
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ