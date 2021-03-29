Sirius XM : Celebrate women in comedy, music, sports & more with a month of inspiring specials

In honor of Women's History Month, SiriusXM is spending March honoring the strength, spirit, and creativity of women who make an impact and inspire others to do the same with special shows, interviews, and vignettes in music, sports, talk entertainment, and more.

On TODAY Show Radio (Ch. 108), The Hoda Show featured Hoda Kotb's monologue on International Women's Day as well as interviews with Meaghan Murphy (editor in chief of Woman's Day) and Norma Kamali. There was also a teaser of Pandora's Women in Music roundtable discussion with Lauren Alaina, Becky G, Gwen Stefani, and Jazmine Sullivan.

Kevin Hart's Laugh Out Loud Radio (Ch. 96) is celebrating Women's History Month with hilarious stand-up comedy from your favorite female voices. From Veterans like Whoopi Goldberg and Wanda Sykes to the new generation like Sam Jay and Tiffany Haddish, hear blocks of female-focused stand-up comedy all March long on Wednesdays at 12pm ET, Thursdays at 3pm ET, and Sundays at 8pm ET.

Radio Classics (Ch. 148) celebrates two famous, historical funny ladies of radio and TV with an hour of Lucille Ball starring in I Love Lucy radio precursor, My Favorite Husband, followed by an hour of Eve Arden as Connie Brooks in Our Miss Brooks.

Hear half-hour specials highlighting female comics Monday through Thursday throughout March on Comedy Central Radio (Ch. 95). Plus, Friday Drive will air full stand-up specials featuring Amy Schumer, Nikki Glaser, Natasha Leggero, and more at 5pm and 8pm ET.

All month long on Julie Mason Mornings, Julie Mason will honor women's history on POTUS Politics (Ch. 124) by interviewing prominent guests such as Senators Joni Ernst, Shelley Moore Capito, and Marsha Blackburn, as well as Representatives Carolyn Maloney and Eleanor Holmes Norton.

The Human Centipod with stand-up comic Carmen Lynch and comedy writer John Reynolds will dedicate two episodes to women in history. Tune into She's So Funny (Ch. 771) on March 23 at 10am and 6pm ET.

To celebrate Women's History Month, Randi Zuckerberg Means Business highlights women entrepreneurs on Business Radio (Ch. 132), including Jasmine Crowe, Founder of GOODR; Mariam Naficy, Founder and CEO of Minted.com; Mindy Grossman, CEO of WW (formerly known as Weight Watchers); and Ritu Narayan, Founder of ZUM; and more.

Catch a two-hour International Women's Day special on SiriusXM NBA Radio (Ch. 86) hosted by Sarah Kustok, the first woman to serve as a full-time lead analyst for an NBA team. Kustok speaks with legendary female players, coaches, managers, and more.

SiriusXM Fight Nation (Ch. 156) will air an hour-long special with former UFC champ Miesha Tate and two other female combat sports athletes to discuss their experiences on March 24 at 5pm ET.

SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio (Ch. 92) will run one vignette every other hour throughout the month featuring female players, broadcasters, and other influential personalities in women's golf.

Celebrate today's queens of hip hop with Hip Hop Nation (Ch. 44)'s 15-song playlist hosted by DJ Nina 9 consisting of tracks by Cardi B, Megan, Saweetie, Erica Banks, and more.

Watch Lzzy Hale, lead singer and guitarist of the band Halestorm, talk about women in rock music for Women's History Month. You'll hear her discuss musical influences, advice for other women in rock, her new album, and more.

Every day in March, B.B. King's Bluesville (Ch. 74) will air archived content of prominent women who have performed live in the SiriusXM studios, as well as a variety of vignettes saluting legendary women of the blues.

Every Fridayat 9pm ET on SiriusXM FLY (Ch. 47), Heather B. will invite a female DJ to Mix It Up, playing hip-hop and R&B from the '90s and 2000s. Guest DJs include Leecy T, K Yung, Cocoa Chanelle, and Chevi Red.

As part of the Rock Hall's #WomenWhoRock initiative for Women's History Month, celebrate the legacy of Mary Wilson of The Supremes with archival audio of past interviews and performances, hosted by Rock Hall's Chief Curator Nwaka Onwusa. Plus, members of the Rock Hall staff will share personal memories. The special airs on Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Radio (Ch. 310) on March 29 at 9am ET with replays on March 30 at 6pm ET and March 31 at 12pm ET.

Join Prime Country (Ch. 58) starting on March 19 for Women of Prime Country Weekend, where you can hear stories and music honoring the great ladies of '80s and '90s country with commentary from their friends and peers.

One of gospel music's first ladies, CeCe Winans is releasing her latest album of live music, Believe For It. Join CeCe on Kirk Franklin's Praise (Ch. 64) as she walks us through the project's key songs on March 20 at 9am ET with replays on March 21 at 11am and 6pm ET.

On PopRocks (Ch. 12), Amy Lee of Evanescence will host a weekend-long Who Runs The World Weekend celebration - starting April 2 at 12pm ET - featuring women who have been running the world of rock since the '90s and '00s, including Sheryl Crow, Alanis Morissette, and Gwen Stefani.

On Soul Cycle Radio (Ch. 4), join Founding Senior Master Instructor Laurie Cole on March 27 at 1pm and 8pm ET for Saturday Theme Ride: Pop Divas. Ride or just vibe to 45 minutes of feel-good music and motivation set to a playlist of iconic pop divas in celebration of Women's History Month. Then, Senior Master Instructor Sue Molnar talks about self-love and acceptance while playing some of her favorite soulful sounds from iconic female artists for Self-Care Sunday on March 28 at 10am and 5pm. Both specials will be available on the SiriusXM app after they air.

On Caliente (Ch. 158), enjoy a special SiriusXM Iconos interview featuring Alejandra Guzmán, who talks about her musical trajectory and her new song, 'Lado Oscurro.'

On a special episode of Head Trips on Deep Tracks (Ch. 27), Earle Bailey features a Women of Classic Rock theme in honor of International Women's Day.

For more Women's History Month programming, click here.