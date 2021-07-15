Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sirius XM : Count down the 500 biggest summer songs with Billboard's exclusive pop-up channel

07/15/2021 | 10:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Embark on a sun-soaked journey through eight decades of music with a limited-run SiriusXM channel spotlighting Billboard's countdown of the 500 greatest summer hits, based on the global music authority's Hot 100 chart.

From July 16 through July 30, hit the beach or heat up your backyard barbecue with the exclusive Billboard Top 500 Summer Hits countdown on SiriusXM's Channel104 and on the SXM App. Moderated by SiriusXM hosts, the countdown will feature the 500 biggest summer songs from the most iconic artists and bands of all time, including The Beatles, Mariah Carey, Rolling Stones, Madonna, Rihanna, and more. The full countdown will also be available to stream anytime from July 30 through August 13 on the SXM App.

For more information about the Billboard Top 500 Summer Hits, click here.

SiriusXM subscribers will be able to hear the Billboard Top 500 Summer Hits on car radios, online, on-the-go with the SXM App, and at home on a wide variety of connected devices, including smart TVs, devices with Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers, and more. To learn more, visit www.siriusxm.com/ways-to-listen.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 15 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2021 14:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
10:21aSIRIUS XM  : Count down the 500 biggest summer songs with Billboard's exclusive ..
PU
10:01aSIRIUS XM  : Pandora Expands 'Billionaires' Artist Milestone Program with Launch..
PR
07/14SIRIUS XM  : Celebrate reggae icon Rita Marley's 75th birthday with an exclusive..
PU
07/14SIRIUS XM  : Get up close & personal with Jeff Lewis on his podcast, coming soon..
PU
07/13WOLF VAN HALEN : Classic Rewind's newest host!
PU
07/13SIRIUS XM  : SiriusXM Connected Vehicle named 2020 Company of the Year in the Te..
AQ
07/12SIRIUS XM  : Hear live golf coverage & commentary of the 2021 Open Championship ..
PU
07/12SIRIUS XM  : Saddle up for live performances from country stars during ‘St..
PU
07/12SIRIUS XM  : The 149th Open Championship Live on SiriusXM
PR
07/09SIRIUS XM  : Rock on with The Wallflowers' exclusive concert & more to celebrate..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 414 M - -
Net income 2021 1 028 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 799 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,0x
Yield 2021 0,92%
Capitalization 26 590 M 26 590 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,21x
EV / Sales 2022 4,08x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 21,7%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 6,50 $
Average target price 7,15 $
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Dara F. Altman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.2.04%26 672
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.40.42%997
AUDACY, INC.51.01%632
STINGRAY GROUP INC.18.97%465
HT&E LIMITED-13.24%347
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.54.24%249