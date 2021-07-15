Sirius XM : Count down the 500 biggest summer songs with Billboard's exclusive pop-up channel

Embark on a sun-soaked journey through eight decades of music with a limited-run SiriusXM channel spotlighting Billboard's countdown of the 500 greatest summer hits, based on the global music authority's Hot 100 chart.

From July 16 through July 30, hit the beach or heat up your backyard barbecue with the exclusive Billboard Top 500 Summer Hits countdown on SiriusXM's Channel104 and on the SXM App. Moderated by SiriusXM hosts, the countdown will feature the 500 biggest summer songs from the most iconic artists and bands of all time, including The Beatles, Mariah Carey, Rolling Stones, Madonna, Rihanna, and more. The full countdown will also be available to stream anytime from July 30 through August 13 on the SXM App.

For more information about the Billboard Top 500 Summer Hits, click here.

SiriusXM subscribers will be able to hear the Billboard Top 500 Summer Hits on car radios, online, on-the-go with the SXM App, and at home on a wide variety of connected devices, including smart TVs, devices with Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers, and more. To learn more, visit www.siriusxm.com/ways-to-listen.