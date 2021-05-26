Sirius XM : Emma Stone spills on playing Cruella de Vil, Hollywood crushes & past movie roles

In advance of Cruella, the live-action movie depicting the chaotic life and times of 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil, Emma Stone joined The Jess Cagle Podcast with Julia Cunningham to discuss starring in the film and much more.

Throughout her conversation with Cagle and Cunningham, Stone touched on her surprise over fans already shipping her character with Jasper (played by Joel Fry) despite the movie not being out yet, costume design for the film, receiving an Oscar from Leonardo DiCaprio, and her first-ever acting gig. Watch Stone discuss it all - and beyond - below and be sure to catch Cruella when it hits theaters and Disney+ on May 28.