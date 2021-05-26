Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
Sirius XM : Emma Stone spills on playing Cruella de Vil, Hollywood crushes & past movie roles

05/26/2021 | 02:31pm EDT
In advance of Cruella, the live-action movie depicting the chaotic life and times of 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil, Emma Stone joined The Jess Cagle Podcast with Julia Cunningham to discuss starring in the film and much more.

Throughout her conversation with Cagle and Cunningham, Stone touched on her surprise over fans already shipping her character with Jasper (played by Joel Fry) despite the movie not being out yet, costume design for the film, receiving an Oscar from Leonardo DiCaprio, and her first-ever acting gig. Watch Stone discuss it all - and beyond - below and be sure to catch Cruella when it hits theaters and Disney+ on May 28.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 18:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 407 M - -
Net income 2021 1 051 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 808 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,7x
Yield 2021 1,00%
Capitalization 24 504 M 24 504 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,96x
EV / Sales 2022 3,82x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 21,7%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 7,15 $
Last Close Price 5,99 $
Spread / Highest target 33,6%
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Christopher W. Phillips CTO, Chief Product Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-5.97%24 504
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.35.51%1 001
AUDACY, INC.69.64%591
STINGRAY GROUP INC.8.80%427
HT&E LIMITED-5.68%386
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.22.71%196