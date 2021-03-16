Sirius XM : Exclusive Marvel + SiriusXM ‘Marvel's Declassified' and ‘Marvel/Method' Podcasts Launch Widely on Pandora, Stitcher, and All Major Platforms

After launching exclusively on the SiriusXM mobile app, the Marvel + SiriusXM original podcasts Marvel's Declassified and Marvel/Method are available widely on Pandora, Stitcher, and all major platforms.

Marvel's Declassified is a Marvel + SiriusXM podcast focusing on the rich, dynamic, and evolving history of Marvel Comics - as told through a contemporary lens. Hosts Lorraine Cink and Evan Narcisse welcome guests from legendary Captain Marvel writer Kelly Sue DeConnick to George R.R. Martin to explore the Marvel legacy.

Listen to the Marvel's Declassified audio trailer here:

Listen to Episode 1 today here on Pandora, Stitcher, or wherever you enjoy podcasts.

Marvel/Method is yet another original podcast from Marvel + SiriusXM featuring Wu-Tang Clan's Method Man interviewing celebrity guests like Killer Mike, DMC, and Jemele Hill about life, music, comics, and all things Marvel fandom.

Check out the Marvel/Method audio trailer here:

Join Meth and all his Marvel-loving guests on Pandora, Stitcher, or all other major podcast platforms.

And coming soon: Marvel's Wastelanders, the first scripted original fiction podcast from Marvel + SiriusXM. A new multi-part original podcast series, Marvel's Wastelanders will feature Marvel heroes including Old Man Star-Lord, Grey Widow, Old Man Hawkeye, and Old Man Wolverine making their audio entertainment debuts.

Watch for more news about the premiere of Marvel's Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord coming later this year!