    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
Sirius XM : Experience Prince's hits, live tracks & more on his exclusive channel through July 30

06/30/2021 | 02:34pm EDT
By popular demand, The Prince Channel (Ch. 333) has been extended through July 30! Listen to all the hits, songs from an exclusive 2011 concert, and be among the first to hear music from Prince's forthcoming album, Welcome 2 America.

Throughout the channel's run, you'll hear music from his vast catalog over the decades, ranging from his signature funk, slow jams, psychedelic rock, and everything in between, as well as songs from his highly anticipated unreleased album, Welcome 2 America, including the newly released title track, 'Born 2 Die.' The channel will also spotlight Prince favorites from those who knew him best with Purple Playlists, B-sides, and live performances, as well as the SiriusXM Prince radio show that never was. The 3121 Radio Demo, hosted by Prince himself featuring DJ Rashida, features rare and live tracks, plus guest appearances.

Prince fans can also pre-order Welcome 2 America. Originally recorded in 2010, the 12-track album arrives July 30.

Welcome 2 America documents Prince's concerns, hopes, and visions for a shifting society, presciently foreshadowing an era of political division, disinformation, and a renewed fight for racial justice.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 18:33:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 413 M - -
Net income 2021 1 032 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 808 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,4x
Yield 2021 0,92%
Capitalization 26 795 M 26 795 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,23x
EV / Sales 2022 4,11x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 21,7%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 6,55 $
Average target price 7,15 $
Spread / Average Target 9,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Dara F. Altman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.2.83%26 672
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.47.43%997
AUDACY, INC.72.06%632
STINGRAY GROUP INC.21.09%465
HT&E LIMITED-7.30%347
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.69.15%249