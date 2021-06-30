Sirius XM : Experience Prince's hits, live tracks & more on his exclusive channel through July 30

By popular demand, The Prince Channel (Ch. 333) has been extended through July 30! Listen to all the hits, songs from an exclusive 2011 concert, and be among the first to hear music from Prince's forthcoming album, Welcome 2 America.

Throughout the channel's run, you'll hear music from his vast catalog over the decades, ranging from his signature funk, slow jams, psychedelic rock, and everything in between, as well as songs from his highly anticipated unreleased album, Welcome 2 America, including the newly released title track, 'Born 2 Die.' The channel will also spotlight Prince favorites from those who knew him best with Purple Playlists, B-sides, and live performances, as well as the SiriusXM Prince radio show that never was. The 3121 Radio Demo, hosted by Prince himself featuring DJ Rashida, features rare and live tracks, plus guest appearances.

Prince fans can also pre-order Welcome 2 America. Originally recorded in 2010, the 12-track album arrives July 30.

Welcome 2 America documents Prince's concerns, hopes, and visions for a shifting society, presciently foreshadowing an era of political division, disinformation, and a renewed fight for racial justice.