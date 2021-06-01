Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sirius XM : Find out how to take part in an interactive Zoom event with Kirk Franklin

06/01/2021 | 05:39pm EDT
We have your opportunity to participate in a virtual improv session with Kirk Franklin, an interactive event where you may have the chance to hang out with Kirk and improv to some music inspired by words submitted by YOU! This virtual event take places on June 8. Details below for your chance to attend.

HOW TO ENTER

EMAIL rsvp@siriusxm.com

INCLUDE 'Kirk Franklin' in the subject line, as well as your full name, valid email, and cell phone number in the body of the email

All requests must be received by 12pm ET on June 7. Thirty (30) eligible responders will have their chance to be a part of this virtual event on June 8.

Must be a U.S resident least 18 years of age to participate. Incomplete responses are ineligible to be selected. Limit one participant per household. Only winners will be notified via email.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2021 21:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 418 M - -
Net income 2021 1 027 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 808 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,1x
Yield 2021 0,96%
Capitalization 25 690 M 25 690 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,10x
EV / Sales 2022 3,95x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 21,7%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 7,15 $
Last Close Price 6,25 $
Spread / Highest target 28,0%
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Christopher W. Phillips CTO, Chief Product Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-1.88%25 567
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.46.03%1 078
AUDACY, INC.76.11%614
STINGRAY GROUP INC.5.31%413
HT&E LIMITED-5.68%374
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.25.92%202