Sirius XM : Find out how to take part in an interactive Zoom event with Kirk Franklin

We have your opportunity to participate in a virtual improv session with Kirk Franklin, an interactive event where you may have the chance to hang out with Kirk and improv to some music inspired by words submitted by YOU! This virtual event take places on June 8. Details below for your chance to attend.

HOW TO ENTER

EMAIL rsvp@siriusxm.com

INCLUDE 'Kirk Franklin' in the subject line, as well as your full name, valid email, and cell phone number in the body of the email

All requests must be received by 12pm ET on June 7. Thirty (30) eligible responders will have their chance to be a part of this virtual event on June 8.

Must be a U.S resident least 18 years of age to participate. Incomplete responses are ineligible to be selected. Limit one participant per household. Only winners will be notified via email.