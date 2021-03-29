Log in
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
Summary 
Summary

Sirius XM : Find out who will be crowned king of the first-ever ‘Elvis Tribute Artist Quiz Show'

03/29/2021 | 04:11pm EDT
When it comes to Elvis Presley trivia, think you're the king? True Elvis fans will get their chance in the spotlightwith a series of tough questions during the final round of the first-ever Elvis Tribute Artist Quiz Showon Elvis Radio (Ch. 75).Tune in on April 2 at 1:30pm ET as finalists Riley Jenkins and Al Joslin compete to be crowned the Elvis Tribute Artist Quiz Show champion! Regardless of your Elvis aptitude, listen and play along with fans from across the country connected via Zoom with hosts Argo and Big Jim in Memphis.

To hear previous rounds of the Elvis Tribute Artist Quiz Show on the SiriusXM app, click here.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 20:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 405 M - -
Net income 2021 1 126 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 872 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,9x
Yield 2021 0,96%
Capitalization 25 751 M 25 751 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,12x
EV / Sales 2022 3,98x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 22,5%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 7,10 $
Last Close Price 6,22 $
Spread / Highest target 28,6%
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Christopher W. Phillips CTO, Chief Product Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-2.35%25 875
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.37.85%997
ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.111.34%826
STINGRAY GROUP INC.9.26%420
HT&E LIMITED-5.95%393
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.17.78%201
