Sirius XM : Find out who will be crowned king of the first-ever ‘Elvis Tribute Artist Quiz Show'

When it comes to Elvis Presley trivia, think you're the king? True Elvis fans will get their chance in the spotlightwith a series of tough questions during the final round of the first-ever Elvis Tribute Artist Quiz Showon Elvis Radio (Ch. 75).Tune in on April 2 at 1:30pm ET as finalists Riley Jenkins and Al Joslin compete to be crowned the Elvis Tribute Artist Quiz Show champion! Regardless of your Elvis aptitude, listen and play along with fans from across the country connected via Zoom with hosts Argo and Big Jim in Memphis.

To hear previous rounds of the Elvis Tribute Artist Quiz Show on the SiriusXM app, click here.