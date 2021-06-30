Sirius XM : Get bad and boujee this Fourth of July weekend with Migos on Hip Hop Nation

GRAMMY Award-winning rap trio Migos is taking over Hip Hop Nation (Ch. 44)
all Fourth of July weekend long! Starting July 2
at 3pm ET
, celebrate Migos' new album, Culture III
, with Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff during Migos Takeover Weekend
.
Culture III includes features from Drake, Cardi B, Juice WRLD, Pop Smoke, Justin Bieber, and Polo G - to name a few. Listen to stories behind the tracks and highlights of songs they were featured on with Calvin Harris, Katy Perry, Gucci Mane, French Montana, and more. It's a celebration this holiday weekend, and who better to spend it with than Migos?
