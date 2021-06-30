Log in
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
Sirius XM : Get bad and boujee this Fourth of July weekend with Migos on Hip Hop Nation

06/30/2021 | 11:00am EDT
GRAMMY Award-winning rap trio Migos is taking over Hip Hop Nation (Ch. 44) all Fourth of July weekend long! Starting July 2 at 3pm ET, celebrate Migos' new album, Culture III, with Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff during Migos Takeover Weekend.

Culture III includes features from Drake, Cardi B, Juice WRLD, Pop Smoke, Justin Bieber, and Polo G - to name a few. Listen to stories behind the tracks and highlights of songs they were featured on with Calvin Harris, Katy Perry, Gucci Mane, French Montana, and more. It's a celebration this holiday weekend, and who better to spend it with than Migos?

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 14:59:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 413 M - -
Net income 2021 1 032 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 808 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,4x
Yield 2021 0,92%
Capitalization 26 795 M 26 795 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,23x
EV / Sales 2022 4,11x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 21,7%
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 6,55 $
Average target price 7,15 $
Spread / Average Target 9,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Dara F. Altman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.2.83%26 672
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.47.43%997
AUDACY, INC.72.06%632
STINGRAY GROUP INC.21.09%465
HT&E LIMITED-8.38%347
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.69.15%249