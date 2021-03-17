Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sirius XM Holdings Inc.    SIRI

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sirius XM : Give it up for today's trailblazers in hip-hop with special interviews & performances

03/17/2021 | 12:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As Women's History Month continues, Hip Hop Nation (Ch. 44) is making a point to celebrate the women making history today, including megastars Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and Saweetie. Don't miss a month of interviews, plus a specially curated playlist hosted by Nina 9 on March 20 at 5pm ET.The meteoric rise of Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B cannot be understated (as evidenced in their most recent and buzz-worthy GRAMMY Awards performance), but many more women in hip-hop also continue to make waves every day. Hip-Hop Nation is devoting the month to honoring those we all know and love, while also recognizing up-and-comers in the hip-hop scene who are sure to make a splash in the future.

For more Women's History Month programming, click here.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 16:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
12:38pSIRIUS XM  : Give it up for today's trailblazers in hip-hop with special intervi..
PU
09:23aSIRIUS XM  : Hear rising star LILHUDDY's ode to heartbreak ‘The Eulogy of ..
PU
03/16SIRIUS XM  : Exclusive Marvel + SiriusXM ‘Marvel's Declassified' and &lsqu..
PU
03/15SIRIUS XM  : Pandora LIVE Powered By Women Featuring Gwen Stefani & Jazmine Sull..
PR
03/12SIRIUS XM  : Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with an exclusive pop-up channel, U2 X-..
PU
03/11SIRIUS XM  : NCAA® March Madness® on SiriusXM
PR
03/11SIRIUS XM  : Meet the history-making women hosting shows on SiriusXM
PU
03/10SIRIUS XM  : Look back at an unprecedented year in sports with these cross-genre..
PU
03/10SIRIUS XM  : Willie Nelson celebrates his new Frank Sinatra tribute album with N..
PU
03/09Entercom Acquires Podcast Ad Network Podcorn
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 405 M - -
Net income 2021 1 126 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 872 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,3x
Yield 2021 0,95%
Capitalization 26 206 M 26 206 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,17x
EV / Sales 2022 4,03x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 22,5%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 7,10 $
Last Close Price 6,33 $
Spread / Highest target 26,4%
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Christopher W. Phillips CTO, Chief Product Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-0.63%25 875
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.42.06%997
ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.151.82%826
STINGRAY GROUP INC.10.62%420
HT&E LIMITED-3.51%393
ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LIMITED8.77%116
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ