Sirius XM : Give it up for today's trailblazers in hip-hop with special interviews & performances

As Women's History Month continues, Hip Hop Nation (Ch. 44) is making a point to celebrate the women making history today, including megastars Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and Saweetie. Don't miss a month of interviews, plus a specially curated playlist hosted by Nina 9 on March 20 at 5pm ET.The meteoric rise of Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B cannot be understated (as evidenced in their most recent and buzz-worthy GRAMMY Awards performance), but many more women in hip-hop also continue to make waves every day. Hip-Hop Nation is devoting the month to honoring those we all know and love, while also recognizing up-and-comers in the hip-hop scene who are sure to make a splash in the future.

