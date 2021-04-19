Sirius XM : Hear MercyMe's upcoming album on The Message & join an after-party with the group

MercyMe's highly anticipated new album, inhale (exhale), won't be released until April 30, but listeners can tune in to an exclusive album reveal special on The Message (Ch. 63)April 29 at 6pm ET to hear Bart and the band walk through every track a day early!

Immediately following the event, on April 29 at 7:30pm ET via Zoom, you will get to ask MercyMe questions about the album, hear from special guests, and more during the virtual After Party in The Message Blue Room event, hosted by Doug Hannah and Tom Carter. For more information and to register for the event, click the RSVP button below.

Plus, don't miss rebroadcasts of The Message inhale (exhale) Album Reveal SpecialApril 29 at 9am, 2pm, and 10pm; May 1 at 6am and 6pm; and May 2 at 3pm and 9pm (all times ET).