Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIRI

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sirius XM : Hear MercyMe's upcoming album on The Message & join an after-party with the group

04/19/2021 | 04:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MercyMe's highly anticipated new album, inhale (exhale), won't be released until April 30, but listeners can tune in to an exclusive album reveal special on The Message (Ch. 63)April 29 at 6pm ET to hear Bart and the band walk through every track a day early!

Immediately following the event, on April 29 at 7:30pm ET via Zoom, you will get to ask MercyMe questions about the album, hear from special guests, and more during the virtual After Party in The Message Blue Room event, hosted by Doug Hannah and Tom Carter. For more information and to register for the event, click the RSVP button below.

Plus, don't miss rebroadcasts of The Message inhale (exhale) Album Reveal SpecialApril 29 at 9am, 2pm, and 10pm; May 1 at 6am and 6pm; and May 2 at 3pm and 9pm (all times ET).

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 20:54:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
04:55pSIRIUS XM  : Hear MercyMe's upcoming album on The Message & join an after-party ..
PU
03:49pSIRIUS XM  : Hear Hip-Hop Nation's new show ‘The Lookout by SoundCloud' fe..
PU
03:05pTHE BACK IN THE DAY QUIZ : How well do you know '90s hip hop?
PU
01:25pSIRIUS XM  : Get elevated with SiriusXM's high-quality music & comedy specials a..
PU
12:21pQUIZ : How well do you know your '90s country stars?
PU
04/168 SONGS A WEEK : Vote for your favorite Beatles and solo songs that begin with d..
PU
04/15SIRIUS XM  : Hear live INDYCAR broadcasts, exclusive shows & weekly podcasts all..
PU
04/15SIRIUS XM  : Listen to ACM Awards Radio on The Highway all weekend long for excl..
PU
04/15SIRIUS XM  : Hear a discussion on mental health in the Asian American community ..
PU
04/15SIRIUS XM  : Explore the history & achievements of baseball's Negro Leagues in a..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 406 M - -
Net income 2021 1 146 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 800 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,2x
Yield 2021 0,95%
Capitalization 26 123 M 26 123 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,15x
EV / Sales 2022 4,00x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 22,5%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 7,17 $
Last Close Price 6,31 $
Spread / Highest target 26,8%
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Christopher W. Phillips CTO, Chief Product Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-0.94%26 123
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.46.50%1 045
AUDACY, INC.108.10%725
STINGRAY GROUP INC.15.48%439
HT&E LIMITED4.32%386
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.10.78%174
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ