    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
Sirius XM : Hear Toby Keith, Bob Dylan & more in a new episode of Bruce's exclusive SiriusXM series

06/07/2021
Join Bruce Springsteen for another edition of his exclusive SiriusXM radio series, From My Home to Yours.

In From My Home to Yours, Volume 23: Old Bones, listeners will hear songs from Guided By Voices, Toby Keith, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp, and Bruce himself. Catch the premiere of Volume 23 on E Street Radio (Ch. 20) on June 9 at 10am ET, or hear it during the times below or anytime on the SiriusXM app after its debut.

Volume 23 is the latest edition of SiriusXM's ongoing From My Home To Yours series, which sees Bruce selecting songs from his personal collection. Stream previous episodes of the series on the SiriusXM app here.

Broadcast Schedule (all times ET)

June 9 at 10am and 6pm

June 10 at 6am and 3pm

June 11 at 7am

June 12 at 12am, 8am, and 5pm

June 13 at 7am and 6pm

June 14 at 7am and 4pm

Hear segments from From My Home To Yours in the YouTube playlist below.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 07 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2021 18:56:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 408 M - -
Net income 2021 1 050 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 842 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,8x
Yield 2021 0,93%
Capitalization 26 467 M 26 467 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,20x
EV / Sales 2022 4,05x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 21,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 7,13 $
Last Close Price 6,47 $
Spread / Highest target 23,6%
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Dara F. Altman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.1.57%26 467
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.46.50%1 080
AUDACY, INC.72.87%602
STINGRAY GROUP INC.6.22%415
HT&E LIMITED-11.89%353
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.27.52%204