Sirius XM : Hear exclusive WNBA coverage on veteran broadcaster Holly Rowe's new show

Catch a new weekly show on SiriusXM NBA Radio (XM 86 or Sirius 207) devoted to the WNBA debuting on May 14, the opening night of the WNBA's 25th season. WNBA Central with Holly Rowe will be hosted by veteran broadcaster and Emmy nominee Holly Rowe, and will air every Friday at 12pm ET/9am PT.

Each week, tune in to Rowe's SiriusXM NBA Radio show as she interviews players, coaches, executives, and other guests from around the WNBA, as well as discusses the latest headline stories, recaps performances, and previews the weekend's games.'I've always been so passionate about the WNBA, and as the league enters its 25th season, I'm thrilled and honored to be launching this new show and providing in-depth coverage of the teams, players and coaches that make the league great,' said Rowe. 'Our show will be an excellent forum for WNBA fans to follow their favorite teams and stars. I'm particularly excited that we'll be reaching listeners across North America on SiriusXM, and I'm looking forward to introducing a lot of new fans to the terrific play and great personalities on display every week of the season.'

Holly Rowe is one of the most experienced and versatile commentators in sports media and she has been involved with the WNBA since the league launched 25 years ago. In addition to hosting WNBA Central with Holly Rowe on SiriusXM NBA Radio, she is a daily host on the SiriusXM Big 12 Radio college sports channel. Over a 25-plus year career with ESPN, she has been one of the lead reporters for many of the network's biggest events in men's and women's college sports, as well as the WNBA. Rowe has also provided play-by-play commentary for women's college basketball, softball, volleyball, and gymnastics, and she was the analyst for the WNBA's Utah Starzz before the franchise moved to San Antonio.

The WNBA will tip off its landmark 25th regular season on May 14 with a weekend of action featuring all 12 teams. For a schedule of games, visit WNBA.com.