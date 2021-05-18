Sirius XM : Hear from dance music industry leaders at the Winter Music Conference on BPM

The longest-running electronic music industry gathering, Winter Music Conference (WMC), is returning this year as a virtual two-day summit - and you can listen to discussions from it on SiriusXM's BPM (Ch. 51).

WMC, which began in 1985, will feature insightful programming for industry professionals, focusing on rebuilding, rethinking, and innovation. Tune in to BPM on May 20 to hear conversations with the guests listed below.

Anabel Englund, Artist - 7pm

Disco Donnie, Festival Producer - 8pm

David Ireland, WMC Producer - 9pm

GATTÜSO, Artist - 10pm

Beatport WMC Mix Edition - 11pm