    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
Sirius XM : Hear from dance music industry leaders at the Winter Music Conference on BPM

05/18/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
The longest-running electronic music industry gathering, Winter Music Conference (WMC), is returning this year as a virtual two-day summit - and you can listen to discussions from it on SiriusXM's BPM (Ch. 51).

WMC, which began in 1985, will feature insightful programming for industry professionals, focusing on rebuilding, rethinking, and innovation. Tune in to BPM on May 20 to hear conversations with the guests listed below.

Broadcast Schedule (all times ET):

Anabel Englund, Artist - 7pm

Disco Donnie, Festival Producer - 8pm

David Ireland, WMC Producer - 9pm

GATTÜSO, Artist - 10pm

Beatport WMC Mix Edition - 11pm

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 20:05:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 407 M - -
Net income 2021 1 051 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 808 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,2x
Yield 2021 1,02%
Capitalization 24 013 M 24 013 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,90x
EV / Sales 2022 3,76x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 21,7%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 7,15 $
Last Close Price 5,87 $
Spread / Highest target 36,3%
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Christopher W. Phillips CTO, Chief Product Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-7.85%24 013
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.39.25%1 029
AUDACY, INC.68.42%587
STINGRAY GROUP INC.5.16%414
HT&E LIMITED-4.59%379
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.14.22%183