Sirius XM : Hear from dance music industry leaders at the Winter Music Conference on BPM

The longest-running electronic music industry gathering, Winter Music Conference (WMC), is returning this year as a virtual two-day summit - and you can listen to discussions from it on SiriusXM's BPM (Ch. 51).
WMC, which began in 1985, will feature insightful programming for industry professionals, focusing on rebuilding, rethinking, and innovation. Tune in to BPM on May 20 to hear conversations with the guests listed below.
Broadcast Schedule (all times ET):
Anabel Englund, Artist - 7pm
Disco Donnie, Festival Producer - 8pm
David Ireland, WMC Producer - 9pm
GATTÜSO, Artist - 10pm
Beatport WMC Mix Edition - 11pm
