  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
Sirius XM : Hear important conversations about mental health & wellness across SiriusXM channels

05/12/2021 | 01:26pm EDT
After a tumultuous 2020, taking care of one's mental health is more important than ever. During Mental Health Awareness Month, SiriusXM channels will be hosting essential discussions and specials focusing on eradicating the stigma surrounding mental wellness, the importance of asking for help, tips for self-care, and more.

While mental wellness often requires a multifaceted approach, it's never a bad idea to get some endorphins flowing. SoulCycle Radio (Ch. 4) will be spending the month putting an added focus on self-care through special episodes of Saturday Theme Ride and Self-Care Sundays. On May 15 at 1pm and 8pm ET, get your blood pumping to 45 minutes of feel-good songs and motivation from some of music's biggest mental health advocates with Master Instructor Edward Pagac. The next day, on May 16 at 10am and 5pm ET, Senior SoulCycle Instructor Cher Motta will be joined by SiriusXM Stars host Jenny Hutt to discuss mind-altering fitness and movement as a form of self-care during Self-Care Sundays.

Throughout May, Doctor Radio (Ch. 110) will continue its mission to focus on medical equity for communities of color, including the special mental health needs and circumstances that require different approaches. The channel will also focus on the complex relationship between heart health and mental health, the pandemic's toll on healthcare workers, children's stress and the impacts of corporal punishment, and the intersection of menopause and mental health symptoms. All month long, hear Doctor Radio's experts weigh in on the various ways that mental illness impacts us all and invaluable suggestions for coping, culminating in a comprehensive marathon of specials.

Some say that laughter is the best medicine, and comedians have historically been candid about mental health struggles in their material. To bring this duality to light, Raw Dog Comedy (Ch. 99) will host a special Mental Health Awareness Weekend featuring Ron Bennington's interview with Gary Gulman, as well as Gulman's album, The Great Depresh - a frank stand-up routine providing insight into his mental health journey -from May 22 at 2pm ETuntilMay 23 at 10pm ET. Listeners can also enjoy stand-up blocks focusing on mental health throughout the month.

In a sea of mental-health-related podcasts, it can be hard to know which one best suits your needs. This May, Pandora is promoting multiple podcasts aimed at having invaluable conversations about mental health, as well as offering tips on feeling your best. This includes podcasts with celebrity hosts like The Big Bang Theory's Miyam Bialik, professional psychiatrists, yoga instructors, and more.

Mayim Bailik's Breakdown

Yoga Girl Daily

The Daily Meditation Podcast

Imani State of Mind

Yeah, No I'm Not Ok

The Savvy Psychologist's Quick and Dirty Tips for Better Mental Health

She's Beauty and the Beast

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 17:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 407 M - -
Net income 2021 1 051 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 808 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,2x
Yield 2021 1,02%
Capitalization 24 013 M 24 013 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,90x
EV / Sales 2022 3,76x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 21,7%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 7,15 $
Last Close Price 5,87 $
Spread / Highest target 36,3%
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Christopher W. Phillips CTO, Chief Product Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-7.85%24 013
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.39.25%1 028
AUDACY, INC.72.06%600
STINGRAY GROUP INC.9.41%430
HT&E LIMITED-7.84%371
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.16.74%187