Sirius XM : Hear important conversations about mental health & wellness across SiriusXM channels

After a tumultuous 2020, taking care of one's mental health is more important than ever. During Mental Health Awareness Month, SiriusXM channels will be hosting essential discussions and specials focusing on eradicating the stigma surrounding mental wellness, the importance of asking for help, tips for self-care, and more.

While mental wellness often requires a multifaceted approach, it's never a bad idea to get some endorphins flowing. SoulCycle Radio (Ch. 4) will be spending the month putting an added focus on self-care through special episodes of Saturday Theme Ride and Self-Care Sundays. On May 15 at 1pm and 8pm ET, get your blood pumping to 45 minutes of feel-good songs and motivation from some of music's biggest mental health advocates with Master Instructor Edward Pagac. The next day, on May 16 at 10am and 5pm ET, Senior SoulCycle Instructor Cher Motta will be joined by SiriusXM Stars host Jenny Hutt to discuss mind-altering fitness and movement as a form of self-care during Self-Care Sundays.

Throughout May, Doctor Radio (Ch. 110) will continue its mission to focus on medical equity for communities of color, including the special mental health needs and circumstances that require different approaches. The channel will also focus on the complex relationship between heart health and mental health, the pandemic's toll on healthcare workers, children's stress and the impacts of corporal punishment, and the intersection of menopause and mental health symptoms. All month long, hear Doctor Radio's experts weigh in on the various ways that mental illness impacts us all and invaluable suggestions for coping, culminating in a comprehensive marathon of specials.

Some say that laughter is the best medicine, and comedians have historically been candid about mental health struggles in their material. To bring this duality to light, Raw Dog Comedy (Ch. 99) will host a special Mental Health Awareness Weekend featuring Ron Bennington's interview with Gary Gulman, as well as Gulman's album, The Great Depresh - a frank stand-up routine providing insight into his mental health journey -from May 22 at 2pm ETuntilMay 23 at 10pm ET. Listeners can also enjoy stand-up blocks focusing on mental health throughout the month.

In a sea of mental-health-related podcasts, it can be hard to know which one best suits your needs. This May, Pandora is promoting multiple podcasts aimed at having invaluable conversations about mental health, as well as offering tips on feeling your best. This includes podcasts with celebrity hosts like The Big Bang Theory's Miyam Bialik, professional psychiatrists, yoga instructors, and more.

Mayim Bailik's Breakdown

Yoga Girl Daily

The Daily Meditation Podcast

Imani State of Mind

Yeah, No I'm Not Ok

The Savvy Psychologist's Quick and Dirty Tips for Better Mental Health

She's Beauty and the Beast