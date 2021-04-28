Log in
    SIRI

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
Sirius XM : Hear live coverage of the 2021 Kentucky Derby, interviews & more on SiriusXM

04/28/2021 | 02:43pm EDT
SiriusXM will once again offer listeners nationwide comprehensive coverage of the Kentucky Derby - the first jewel of thoroughbred racing's 2021 Triple Crown - from Churchill Downs on May 1. Enjoy programming throughout the day including pre-race analysis and interviews with jockeys, trainers, and owners.

SiriusXM, through its broadcasting agreement with Horse Racing Radio Network (HRRN), airs all Triple Crown races - the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, and Belmont Stakes - as well as the Breeders' Cup World Championships. The wire-to-wire race broadcast of the Kentucky Derby is provided by NBC Sports Audio Network and produced in collaboration with HRRN.

Race-day coverage begins at 8am ET with a live edition of Horse Racing Radio Network's Equine Forum show on Sirius Ch. 219, XM Ch. 201, and Ch. 964 on the SiriusXM app.

At 10am ET, NBC Sports Audio (Ch. 211) will air a special edition of Down the Stretch, hosted by acclaimed track announcer Dave Johnson and Bill Finley. Then, from 5 to 7:30pm ET (post time approximately 6:52 pm ET), NBC Sports Audio Network will cover the 147thRun for the Roses, hosted by Mike Penna, Kurt Becker, Tom Leach, Jeff Bloom, and Dan Mason. NBC Sports' Larry Collmus will handle the live race call.

Listeners can hear HRRN's call of the Kentucky Derby undercard stakes from3 to 5pm ET on Sirius Ch. 219, XM Ch. 201, and Ch. 964.

The live Kentucky Derby race call will also air on Mad Dog Sports Radio (Ch. 82) during a special Saturday edition of The Rap with Patrick Meagher beginning at 6pm ET.Additionally, SiriusXM will air HRRN's coverage of the Kentucky Oaks, the Grade 1 stakes race for three-year-old fillies, run annually at Churchill Downs on the eve of the Derby. At the Races with Steve Byk airs every weekday leading up to the Derby, featuring daily interviews with handicapping experts and trainers and an in-depth look at the field. HRRN's Derby Countdown Show featiures interviews with owners, trainers, jockeys, and handicappers. See air times and channels below.

Broadcast Schedule (all times ET)

Weekdays from 9am to 12pm

Sirius Ch. 219, XM Ch. 201, and Ch. 964 on the SiriusXM app
At the Races with Steve Byk features daily interviews with handicapping experts and trainers and an in-depth look at the field.

April 29 from 8 to 10am

Sirius Ch. 219, XM Ch. 201, and Ch. 964 on the SiriusXM app
HRRN's Derby Countdown Show features interviews with owners, trainers, jockeys, and handicappers.

April 30 at 3pm

Sirius Ch. 219, XM Ch. 201, and Ch. 964 on the SiriusXM app
Hear HRRN's coverage of the Kentucky Oaks, the Grade 1 stakes race for three-year-old fillies, run annually at Churchill Downs on the eve of the Derby.

May 1 at 8am
Sirius Ch. 219, XM Ch. 201, and Ch. 964 on the SiriusXM app
Race-day coverage begins with a live edition of HRRN's Equine Forum.

May 1 at 10am
NBC Sports Audio (Ch. 211)
Enjoy a special edition of SiriusXM's Down the Stretch hosted by acclaimed track announcer Dave Johnson and Bill Finley.

May 1 from 3 to 5pm
Sirius Ch. 219, XM Ch. 201, and Ch. 964 on the SiriusXM app
Listeners can hear HRRN's call of the Kentucky Derby undercard stakes.

May 1 from 5 to 7:30pm
NBC Sports Audio (Ch. 211)
Listen to coverage of the 147thRun for the Roses, hosted by Mike Penna, Kurt Becker, Tom Leach, Jeff Bloom, and Dan Mason. NBC Sports' Larry Collmus will handle the live race call.

May 1 at 6pm
Mad Dog Sports Radio (Ch. 82)
The live Kentucky Derby race call will also air during a special Saturday edition of The Rap with Patrick Meagher.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 18:42:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
