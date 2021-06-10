Sirius XM : Hear tracks from Tom Petty's ‘Angel Dream' album reissue, plus an interview with his daughter, wife, Benmont Tench & more

In honor of the 25th anniversary of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers' 1996 album, Songs and Music from the Motion Picture 'She's TheOne,' and the release of the remixed, remastered, and reimagined album Angel Dream (Songs and Music from the Motion Picture 'She's The One'), SiriusXM host David Fricke spoke with Tom's daughter Adria Petty, wife Dana Petty, longtime engineer and co-producer Ryan Ulyate, as well as Heartbreaker Benmont Tench on Tom Petty Radio (Ch. 31).

The exclusive special, featuring the interview and tracks from the new album, can be heard on Tom Petty Radio throughout the weekend and will be available on the SiriusXM app.

Angel Dream (Songs and Music from the Motion Picture 'She's The One') will be released on limited-edition cobalt blue vinyl on June 12 (Record Store Day), with the CD, digital, and black vinyl release following on July 2. The new title is a nod to the opening track on the album, 'Angel Dream No. 2,' which is now available on all streaming services.

