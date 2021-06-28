Sirius XM : Hear twilight-inspired songs from Patti Smith, Bee Gees & more in Bruce's latest episode

Join Bruce Springsteen for another edition of his exclusive SiriusXM radio series, From My Home to Yours.

In From My Home to Yours, Volume 24: The Night Time is the Right Time, listeners will hear songs from Ray Charles, Pretenders, James Brown, Bee Gees, Patti Smith, and Bruce himself all dedicated to the night. Catch the premiere of Volume 24 on E Street Radio (Ch. 20) on June 30 at 10am ET, or hear it during the times below or anytime on the SiriusXM app after its debut.

Volume 23 is the latest edition of SiriusXM's ongoing From My Home To Yours series, which sees Bruce selecting songs from his personal collection. Stream previous episodes of the series on the SiriusXM app here.

June 30 at 10am and 6pm

July 1 at 8am and 3pm

July 2 at 6am and 2pm

July 3 at 12am, 9am, and 4pm

July 4 at 1pm and 7pm