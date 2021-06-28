Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Sirius XM : Hear twilight-inspired songs from Patti Smith, Bee Gees & more in Bruce's latest episode

06/28/2021 | 01:44pm EDT
Join Bruce Springsteen for another edition of his exclusive SiriusXM radio series, From My Home to Yours.

In From My Home to Yours, Volume 24: The Night Time is the Right Time, listeners will hear songs from Ray Charles, Pretenders, James Brown, Bee Gees, Patti Smith, and Bruce himself all dedicated to the night. Catch the premiere of Volume 24 on E Street Radio (Ch. 20) on June 30 at 10am ET, or hear it during the times below or anytime on the SiriusXM app after its debut.

Volume 23 is the latest edition of SiriusXM's ongoing From My Home To Yours series, which sees Bruce selecting songs from his personal collection. Stream previous episodes of the series on the SiriusXM app here.

Broadcast Schedule (all times ET)

June 30 at 10am and 6pm

July 1 at 8am and 3pm

July 2 at 6am and 2pm

July 3 at 12am, 9am, and 4pm

July 4 at 1pm and 7pm

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 17:43:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 413 M - -
Net income 2021 1 032 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 808 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,3x
Yield 2021 0,92%
Capitalization 26 672 M 26 672 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,22x
EV / Sales 2022 4,10x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 21,7%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 6,52 $
Average target price 7,15 $
Spread / Average Target 9,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Dara F. Altman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.2.35%26 672
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.37.38%997
AUDACY, INC.81.38%632
STINGRAY GROUP INC.20.94%465
HT&E LIMITED-10.81%347
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.55.73%249