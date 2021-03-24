Sirius XM : Join Gwen Stefani, Jazmine Sullivan, Hoda Kotb & more for a special Pandora LIVE event

Pandora will celebrate Women's History Month with a special virtual event, Pandora LIVE Powered By Women, featuring performances by Gwen Stefani and Jazmine Sullivan. Hoda Kotb from SiriusXM's TODAY Show Radio (Ch. 108) will host the evening and be joined by the performers, as well as special guests Lauren Alaina and Becky G, for a roundtable discussion focused on the themes of the holiday. Pandora LIVE Powered By Women will take place on March 30 at 9pm ET at live.pandora.com, and listeners can RSVP for free here:

To honor Women's History Month, which highlights the contributions of women to events in history and contemporary society, Hoda will engage the roundtable for their thoughts on groundbreaking moments in their lives, how women are challenging industry norms, why it's essential for women to tell their own stories, teaching others about equality, and more.

Listeners can get into the spirit leading up to the event with Pandora LIVE Powered by Women, a new station presented by CarMax and hosted by Hoda Kotb that celebrates some of the most talented women in the industry. After the show, the station will be updated to include live performance tracks from the event. The celebration continues afterwards as SiriusXM will be re-airing portions of the event. Selections from Stefani's performance and commentary can be heard on PopRocks (Ch. 12) and The Blend (Ch. 16), while Heart & Soul (Ch. 48), The Heat (Ch. 46), and Pandora Now (Ch. 3) will re-air Sullivan's performance (see airtimes below).

April 2 at 1pm

April 2 at 3pm and 7pm

April 3 at 9am

April 4 at 12pm

April 12 at 7am and 11am

April 16 at 6pm

April 20 at 10pm

April 19 at 10pm

Pandora LIVE is the continuation of the popular live event turned virtual series that features top artists from all genres, including country, rock, pop, R&B, and more.