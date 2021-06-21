Sirius XM : Jordana Brewster & the ‘Fast & Furious 9' cast want an all-female spinoff movie

The Fast & Furious franchise is giving us movie number nine, and the cast - including John Cena, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, and Jordana Brewster - joined Jess Cagle, Julia Cunningham, and a selection of SiriusXM listeners for an exclusive SiriusXM Town Hall interview. The special premieres on SiriusXM Stars (Ch. 109) on June 22 at 3pm ET and will be available to stream on the SiriusXM app afterwards.Jordana Brewster, who plays Mia Toretto in Fast & Furious 9 (also known as F9), discussed the possibility of a future all-female Fast & Furious spin-off. Check out the clip below ahead of the full interview.

F9 hits U.S. theaters on June 25 and chronicles the reunion of the now-retired Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his crew as they come together to address the latest threat to international safety, Dom's brother and skilled assassin Jakob (John Cena).