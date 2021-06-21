Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sirius XM : Jordana Brewster & the ‘Fast & Furious 9' cast want an all-female spinoff movie

06/21/2021 | 10:17am EDT
The Fast & Furious franchise is giving us movie number nine, and the cast - including John Cena, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, and Jordana Brewster - joined Jess Cagle, Julia Cunningham, and a selection of SiriusXM listeners for an exclusive SiriusXM Town Hall interview. The special premieres on SiriusXM Stars (Ch. 109) on June 22 at 3pm ET and will be available to stream on the SiriusXM app afterwards.Jordana Brewster, who plays Mia Toretto in Fast & Furious 9 (also known as F9), discussed the possibility of a future all-female Fast & Furious spin-off. Check out the clip below ahead of the full interview.

F9 hits U.S. theaters on June 25 and chronicles the reunion of the now-retired Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his crew as they come together to address the latest threat to international safety, Dom's brother and skilled assassin Jakob (John Cena).

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 14:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 417 M - -
Net income 2021 1 032 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 808 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,4x
Yield 2021 0,95%
Capitalization 25 772 M 25 772 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,11x
EV / Sales 2022 3,98x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 21,7%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 7,15 $
Last Close Price 6,30 $
Spread / Highest target 27,0%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Dara F. Altman Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-1.10%25 772
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.33.18%952
AUDACY, INC.65.99%578
STINGRAY GROUP INC.10.32%418
HT&E LIMITED-13.51%331
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.33.03%213