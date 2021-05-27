Sirius XM : Jumpstart your summer over Memorial Day weekend with these SiriusXM specials

This Memorial Day weekend, fire up the grill, pour yourself a drink, and turn on your favorite SiriusXM channels. All weekend long, SiriusXM's music, talk, entertainment, comedy, and sports channels will be carrying special holiday programming to get you in the start-of-summer spirit. Whether it's music curated by Andy Cohen, a Dave Matthews Band concert, live play-by-play of an MLB game, or a conversation about craft beer - you'll find it here (all times in ET).

Tune into BPM (Ch. 51), SiriusXM Chill (Ch. 53), Diplo's Revolution (Ch. 52), and Utopia (Ch. 341) all weekend long for the Dance Again Virtual Festival featuring exclusive, new live DJ sets from over 100 of the biggest artists in dance music. Hear from Diplo, Armin van Buuren (including a chill set), Above & Beyond, Marshmello, Afrojack, Alesso, David Guetta, deadmau5, Dillon Francis, Kaskade, Kygo, and many more.

After the year we've had, everyone could use a little nostalgic comfort. This weekend, SiriusXMU (Ch. 35) is looking back at the indie music of the last two decades with Memorial Day Memory Blocks. Starting May 28 at 5pm, each block will spotlight the music of a specific year.

On Andy Cohen's brand-new music channel, Andy Cohen's Kiki Lounge (Ch. 312), hear All-star Kiki Weekend - a Memorial Day weekend special featuring special guests Kelly Ripa, Anderson Cooper, The Jacksons, Savannah Guthrie, Willie Geist, Henry Winkler, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Bevy Smith, and more. Listen as these stars handpick surprising songs from the artists that they love, starting on May 29 and running through May 31.

Coffee House (Ch. 14) artists are taking over the channel all Memorial Day weekend long! Every hour, you'll hear from some of the buzziest up-and-coming artists playing songs they love and want you to know about. Featuring Faye Webster, Matt Kearny, Paris Jackson, Jeremy Zucker, Cavetown, Ruth B, and many more, starting May 28 at 5pm.

Tune into Octane (Ch. 37) for Women Rock! Weekend for blocks of female-powered hard rock. You'll hear music from Halestorm, In This Moment, The Pretty Reckless, Evanescence, New Years Day, Skillet, Pop Evil, Lacey Sturm, and more - starting May 28 at 6am.

Thanks to the infamous *NSYNC lyrics 'it's gonna be May,' Pop2k (Ch. 10) was inspired to create Girls vs. Boy Band Weekend, perfect for Memorial Day party vibes. The battle of the '00s bands kicks off on May 28 at 12pm.

Starting May 28 at 12pm, catch six complete DMB shows - exclusive from the SiriusXM vault - each day during Dave Matthews Radio's (Ch. 30)Memorial Day Weekend Concert Marathon.

For even more getaway-worthy tunes (even if you aren't going farther than your own backyard), fire up 15 unique channels dedicated to taking you to a musical paradise. From downtempo relaxation songs to today's top dance hits, let this special selection take you away, no passport required.

To catch all the MDW music programming, visit siriusxm.com/music/memorial-day.

Ahead of the start of the 2021 French Open in Paris on May 30, Tennis Channel analyst Chanda Rubin and Mad Dog Sports Radio (Ch. 82) host Dan Graca will serve up a special preview show to get you ready for the major tennis tournament starting May 29.

Celebrate with MLB Network Radio (Ch. 84) by tuning in to three great MLB matchups on May 31. At 1pm, the Minnesota Twins take on the Baltimore Orioles. At 5pm, it's the Washington Nationals against the Atlanta Braves. And finally, at 9pm, hear the St. Louis Cardinals at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Memorial Day weekend and the highly anticipated Indy 500 coincide on May 30. SiriusXM IndyCar Nation (Ch. 205) will carry play-by-play and Brick by Brick.

Want to know which summer blockbusters will be must-sees and which you can skip? Hear SiriusXM Stars' (Ch. 109)Memorial Day Movie Weekend Special, a summer movie preview special hosted by Jessica Shaw and Kyle Anderson. Revisit some of 2021's best movies already out with past interviews, then enjoy recent celebrity interviews hosted by Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham, including Emma Stone (Cruella), Michael B. Jordan (Without Remorse), and more.

On May 31from 12pm to 3pm, enjoy a 3-hour CBS Memorial Day Holiday Special hosted by Gil Gross and covering a wide range of topics and guests on POTUS Politics (Ch. 124). Topics include the announced end of America's longest war (the war in Afghanistan), the forgotten heroes of the Vietnam War, the longest night of WWII with author Malcolm Gladwell, the forgotten wars of American History with author Max Boot, the unmasking of America; and grilling tips and tricks, from veggies to burgers to DIY ice cream.

On SiriusXM Patriot (Ch. 125) on May 31 from 6am to 9am, all three morning shows - Breitbart News Daily, David Webb, and Wilkow Majority - will all have Memorial Day-focused programing, with interviews from officials from all military branches, veterans, and military historical scholars.

Business Radio (Ch. 132) is featuring The Business of Summer, in which Dan Loney dives deep into what summer will look like in year two of Covid-19 with industry decision makers. What has changed from last year to this year, and how will businesses that typically thrive in the summer months adapt to stay afloat while keeping consumers safe? Wondering if you'll be able to enjoy your favorite summer activities and treats? Also, during The Beer Hour, renowned Miami craft beer brewer Jonathan Wakefield explores the intersection of craft beer and popular culture with special guests from both scenes. These specials will replay throughout the weekend and be available on the SiriusXM app.

Beginning at 4pm on May 31, RadioClassics (Ch. 148) will offer up radio adaptations of the following war pictures: Salute to the Marines (Wallace Beery, Fay Bainter, Noah Beery, Cecil B. DeMille) and The Navy Comes Through (Pat O'Brien, Ruth Warrick). There will also be war-themed offerings from The Cavalcade of America, Suspense, American Portraits, CBS Radio Workshop, and America at War. Listeners can also hear the annual airing of Norman Corwin's end of World War II production, On a Note of Triumph, which includes channel host Greg Bell's 2009 visit with Corwin a few months before Corwin's 100th birthday.

Hear a special Raw Dog Comedy (Ch. 99) holiday block on May 31 from 2pm to 10pm. The block features comedians Colin Quinn, Aaron Berg, Brian Regan, Craig Ferguson, DL Hughley, David Cross, Dennis Miller, Doug Stanhope, Jena Friedman, Joel McHale, John Oliver, Marc Maron, Lewis Black, and more.