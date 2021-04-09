Log in
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sirius XM : Listen to the second episode of 88rising's speaker series on Asian American racism

04/09/2021 | 01:31pm EDT
In the second installment of 88rising Radio's series 88rising Speakers, NIKI talks with Annie Wu, an Asian American writer and journalist, on contextualizing the recent events affecting the AAPI community and providing resources to help. This new episode premieres April 11 at 8pm ET on 88rising Radio (Ch. 305) via the SiriusXM app. You can also view full episodes on 88rising's YouTube channel or catch up on SiriusXM app now.

88rising Speakers is a special ongoing speaker series in response to the rise in hate against Asian Americans. 88rising is gathering their most active and outspoken community members who lead the movement in anti-racism. 88rising is committed to sharing resources, leading action, and taking accountability with 88rising Speakers by inviting AAPI experts in their fields to discuss their work and how to heal, learn, and support one other.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 17:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 405 M - -
Net income 2021 1 126 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 872 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,2x
Yield 2021 0,95%
Capitalization 26 123 M 26 123 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,16x
EV / Sales 2022 4,02x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 22,5%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 7,10 $
Last Close Price 6,31 $
Spread / Highest target 26,8%
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Christopher W. Phillips CTO, Chief Product Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-0.94%26 123
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.36.68%969
ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.103.64%710
STINGRAY GROUP INC.10.77%421
HT&E LIMITED-1.08%387
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.7.80%170
