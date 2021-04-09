Sirius XM : Listen to the second episode of 88rising's speaker series on Asian American racism

In the second installment of 88rising Radio's series 88rising Speakers, NIKI talks with Annie Wu, an Asian American writer and journalist, on contextualizing the recent events affecting the AAPI community and providing resources to help. This new episode premieres April 11 at 8pm ET on 88rising Radio (Ch. 305) via the SiriusXM app. You can also view full episodes on 88rising's YouTube channel or catch up on SiriusXM app now.

88rising Speakers is a special ongoing speaker series in response to the rise in hate against Asian Americans. 88rising is gathering their most active and outspoken community members who lead the movement in anti-racism. 88rising is committed to sharing resources, leading action, and taking accountability with 88rising Speakers by inviting AAPI experts in their fields to discuss their work and how to heal, learn, and support one other.