MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sirius XM Holdings Inc.    SIRI

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sirius XM : Listen to weekly Dave Matthews Band concerts & fan-request specials on SiriusXM

04/13/2021 | 01:04pm EDT
Want a fix of Dave Matthews Band that's more than just short but sweet? Fans can hear exclusive concert premieres from the band's archives, as well as by-request Live From Home performances, commentary from the band members, and more on Dave Matthews Band Radio (Ch. 30).

DMB Radio is home to the Friday Night Concert Series, featuring a complete show from the archives every Friday night at 8pm ET. Whether you want to relive the first time you ever heard 'Ants Marching' live or revisit the feeling of being at a concert before the days of keeping 6 feet of space between, this series has something for every fan, including exclusive premieres and other fan-favorite shows spanning the band's career. The beloved and much-revered channel also continues to feature the band's indelible hits, never-before-heard interview content, solo material, guest DJ sets from band members, and more, including Dave Matthews' Live From Home: By Request specials.

This Friday, April 16, fans can enjoy a brand-new Live From Home: By Request episode in place of the usual weekly concert airing. Tune in as Dave performs an exclusive solo set of DMB Radio listener requests live from his home at 8pm ET, then again at the times below.

Dave Matthews Live From Home: By Request

April 16 at 8pm ET

April 17 at 9am and 3pm ET

April 18 at 11am and 5pm ET

April 19 at 1am and 12pm ET

April 20 at 4pm ET

April 21 at 10am ET

April 22 at 2pm ET

Watch videos of Dave performing fan-requested songs and hear previous Live From Home: By Request specials below.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 17:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 405 M - -
Net income 2021 1 126 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 872 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,0x
Yield 2021 0,96%
Capitalization 25 792 M 25 792 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,12x
EV / Sales 2022 3,99x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 22,5%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 7,10 $
Last Close Price 6,23 $
Spread / Highest target 28,4%
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Christopher W. Phillips CTO, Chief Product Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-2.20%25 792
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.50.47%1 039
AUDACY96.36%731
STINGRAY GROUP INC.12.44%419
HT&E LIMITED-4.32%377
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.4.13%164
