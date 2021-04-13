Sirius XM : Listen to weekly Dave Matthews Band concerts & fan-request specials on SiriusXM

Want a fix of Dave Matthews Band that's more than just short but sweet? Fans can hear exclusive concert premieres from the band's archives, as well as by-request Live From Home performances, commentary from the band members, and more on Dave Matthews Band Radio (Ch. 30).

DMB Radio is home to the Friday Night Concert Series, featuring a complete show from the archives every Friday night at 8pm ET. Whether you want to relive the first time you ever heard 'Ants Marching' live or revisit the feeling of being at a concert before the days of keeping 6 feet of space between, this series has something for every fan, including exclusive premieres and other fan-favorite shows spanning the band's career. The beloved and much-revered channel also continues to feature the band's indelible hits, never-before-heard interview content, solo material, guest DJ sets from band members, and more, including Dave Matthews' Live From Home: By Request specials.

This Friday, April 16, fans can enjoy a brand-new Live From Home: By Request episode in place of the usual weekly concert airing. Tune in as Dave performs an exclusive solo set of DMB Radio listener requests live from his home at 8pm ET, then again at the times below.

Dave Matthews Live From Home: By Request

April 16 at 8pm ET

April 17 at 9am and 3pm ET

April 18 at 11am and 5pm ET

April 19 at 1am and 12pm ET

April 20 at 4pm ET

April 21 at 10am ET

April 22 at 2pm ET

Watch videos of Dave performing fan-requested songs and hear previous Live From Home: By Request specials below.