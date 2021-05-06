Sirius XM : Listen to weekly Dave Matthews Band concerts & fan-request specials on SiriusXM

Want a fix of Dave Matthews Band that's more than just short but sweet? Fans can hear exclusive concert premieres from the band's archives, as well as by-request Live From Home performances, commentary from the band members, and more on Dave Matthews Band Radio (Ch. 30).

DMB Radio is home to the Friday Night Concert Series, featuring a complete show from the archives every Friday night at 8pm ET. Whether you want to relive the first time you ever heard 'Ants Marching' live or revisit the feeling of being at a concert before the days of keeping 6 feet of space between, this series has something for every fan, including exclusive premieres and other fan-favorite shows spanning the band's career. The beloved and much-revered channel also continues to feature the band's indelible hits, never-before-heard interview content, solo material, guest DJ sets from band members, and more, including Dave Matthews' Live From Home: By Request specials.

This week, hear DMB captured live on August 19, 2008 in LA during an emotional performance that occurred the day founding band member Leroi Moore passed away unexpectedly from complications stemming from an ATV accident earlier that summer. See the full broadcast schedule below.

Staples Center - Los Angeles, CA (August 19, 2008)

May 7 at 8pm ET

May 8 at 9am and 3pm ET

May 9 at 11am and 5pm ET

May 10 at 1am and 12pm ET

May 11 at 4pm ET

Hear previous Friday Night Concert Series and the latest Live From Home: By Request airings below.

Also, fans hoping to two step to their favorite DMB songs in person can rejoice in the fact that the band's rescheduled summer 2021 tour dates have been announced and are on sale HERE. The tour will kick off on July 23 in Raleigh, NC and include two-night stands in West Palm Beach, FL; Chicago, IL; Noblesville, IN; Gilford, NH; Irvine, CA; and Saratoga Springs, NY; as well as its annual return to the Gorge Amphitheatre for the traditional three-night Labor Day run. Click here for more details.