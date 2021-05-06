Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sirius XM : Listen to weekly Dave Matthews Band concerts & fan-request specials on SiriusXM

05/06/2021 | 02:09pm EDT
Want a fix of Dave Matthews Band that's more than just short but sweet? Fans can hear exclusive concert premieres from the band's archives, as well as by-request Live From Home performances, commentary from the band members, and more on Dave Matthews Band Radio (Ch. 30).

DMB Radio is home to the Friday Night Concert Series, featuring a complete show from the archives every Friday night at 8pm ET. Whether you want to relive the first time you ever heard 'Ants Marching' live or revisit the feeling of being at a concert before the days of keeping 6 feet of space between, this series has something for every fan, including exclusive premieres and other fan-favorite shows spanning the band's career. The beloved and much-revered channel also continues to feature the band's indelible hits, never-before-heard interview content, solo material, guest DJ sets from band members, and more, including Dave Matthews' Live From Home: By Request specials.

This week, hear DMB captured live on August 19, 2008 in LA during an emotional performance that occurred the day founding band member Leroi Moore passed away unexpectedly from complications stemming from an ATV accident earlier that summer. See the full broadcast schedule below.

Staples Center - Los Angeles, CA (August 19, 2008)

May 7 at 8pm ET

May 8 at 9am and 3pm ET

May 9 at 11am and 5pm ET

May 10 at 1am and 12pm ET

May 11 at 4pm ET

Hear previous Friday Night Concert Series and the latest Live From Home: By Request airings below.

Also, fans hoping to two step to their favorite DMB songs in person can rejoice in the fact that the band's rescheduled summer 2021 tour dates have been announced and are on sale HERE. The tour will kick off on July 23 in Raleigh, NC and include two-night stands in West Palm Beach, FL; Chicago, IL; Noblesville, IN; Gilford, NH; Irvine, CA; and Saratoga Springs, NY; as well as its annual return to the Gorge Amphitheatre for the traditional three-night Labor Day run. Click here for more details.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 18:08:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 407 M - -
Net income 2021 1 051 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 808 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,9x
Yield 2021 1,00%
Capitalization 24 667 M 24 667 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,98x
EV / Sales 2022 3,84x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 22,8%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 7,15 $
Last Close Price 6,03 $
Spread / Highest target 32,7%
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Christopher W. Phillips CTO, Chief Product Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-5.34%24 667
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.40.19%1 020
AUDACY, INC.95.95%683
STINGRAY GROUP INC.10.62%429
HT&E LIMITED-2.70%386
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.3.21%163