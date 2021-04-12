Sirius XM : Major League Baseball and SiriusXM Expand Agreement; Games Now Available to SiriusXM's Streaming-Only Subscribers

NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Major League Baseball and SiriusXM have expanded their agreement to include additional streaming rights starting with the 2021 MLB season. For the first time, SiriusXM subscribers with a streaming-only subscription now have access to live play-by-play broadcasts of every MLB game as they listen on the SiriusXM app and on connected devices and speakers in their home.

The SiriusXM app offers 30 play-by-play channels dedicated to streaming the official radio broadcasts of every MLB team, giving fans the choice between the home and visiting team announcers for every game, all season long. All 30 MLB play-by-play channels are also available on vehicles equipped with next generation SiriusXM with 360L radios.

SiriusXM satellite subscribers continue to get access to every MLB game on both their SiriusXM radios and on the SiriusXM app. Certain subscriptions are required. For more info on SiriusXM's packages and what they offer, go to SiriusXM.com/packages.

The new agreement also includes a multi-year extension of SiriusXM's rights to broadcast every MLB game.

For a schedule of MLB games and their SiriusXM channels visit www.SiriusXM.com/MLBschedule.

SiriusXM's exclusive 24/7 MLB Network Radio channel features live daily talk programming covering MLB 365 days a year, plus select game broadcasts.

Listeners get the most in-depth coverage of the league every day of the year with MLB Network Radio. The channel's roster of expert hosts includes former GMs Jim Bowden, Jim Duquette and Steve Phillips, former players Matt Diaz, Jensen Lewis, Brad Lidge, CJ Nitkowski, Carlos Peña, Eduardo Perez, Rico Petrocelli, Ryan Spilborghs, Steve Sax, Mike Stanton and Kevin Frandsen, former manager Kevin Kennedy, national baseball writers Tyler Kepner, Scott Miller and Jon Morosi, as well as Casey Stern, Mike Ferrin, Jenny Cavnar, Jeff Joyce, Jim Memolo, Dani Wexelman, Scott Braun, Robert Brender, Dan Graca, Grant Paulsen and Ed Randall.

New to the MLB Network Radio roster this season are World Series-winning former Royals manager Ned Yost, former All-Star Yonder Alonso, who recently retired after a 10-year major league career, and former Cardinals 1B Xavier Scruggs. Yost hosts Happy Hour with Casey Stern two Mondays (5:00 pm ET) each month. Alonso hosts Home Plate with Dani Wexelman every Sunday at 4:00 pm ET. Scruggs hosts MLB Roundtrip every Monday night after the games with Dan Graca.

Throughout the season, listeners will hear regular one-on-one interviews with managers including: Rocco Baldelli (Twins), Bud Black (Rockies), Kevin Cash (Rays), Craig Counsell (Brewers), Alex Cora (Red Sox), Terry Francona (Indians), Joe Girardi (Phillies), AJ Hinch (Tigers), Gabe Kapler (Giants), Torey Lovullo (Diamondbacks), Mike Matheny (Royals), Don Mattingly (Marlins), Bob Melvin (Athletics), Scott Servais (Mariners), Derek Shelton (Pirates), Mike Shildt (Cardinals), Jayce Tingler (Padres) and Chris Woodward (Rangers).

MLB Network Radio also features a simulcast of Christopher "Mad Dog" Russo's MLB Network show, High Heat with Christopher Russo presented by Liberty Mutual, every weekday afternoon at 1:00 pm ET as well as simulcasts of additional MLB Network television programming, including the flagship studio show MLB Tonight on weeknights at 6:00 pm ET.

Additionally, starting this month, SiriusXM and the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum will present an exclusive new podcast series, Black Diamonds. Hosted by museum president and historian Bob Kendrick, the podcast will showcase the history of the Negro Leagues, highlighting the players, people and events that shaped them, as well as spotlighting the leagues' achievements and innovations during a time of segregation and inequality. Listeners will hear the stories of baseball legends like Jackie Robinson, Oscar Charleston, Josh Gibson and Satchel Paige, and important figures like Rube Foster, Effa Manley, Buck O'Neil and many more.

Black Diamonds, a SiriusXM original podcast, will debut on MLB's Jackie Robinson Day (April 15). The 20-episode series can be heard on the SiriusXM app, Pandora, Stitcher and other podcast platforms.

Throughout the season, in tribute to Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda, who passed away earlier this year, listeners will continue to hear Lasorda's voice before every game. Prior to the 2015 season, Lasorda narrated a special message to all baseball fans about the game they love, which airs as an introduction to every regular season game broadcast on SiriusXM. You can hear Lasorda's introduction here: https://bit.ly/38GJPC1

SiriusXM is offering a free trial of SiriusXM Premier for eligible customers. For more info on that offer and all the programming that comes with a SiriusXM Premier Streaming subscription go to: SiriusXM.com/MLBTrial1

