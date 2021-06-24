Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
Sirius XM : Meet SiriusXM's LGBTQIA+ hosts who lead with pride across music, comedy & more

06/24/2021 | 12:51pm EDT
In honor of Pride Month, SiriusXM is passing the mic to the LGBTQIA+ hosts who bring their unique perspectives, talents, and personalities to our airwaves. Celebrate the trailblazers who are cracking jokes, dishing on the latest news, playing your favorite songs, and speaking up for what they believe in. Read more about them below and tune in to hear what they have to say on air!

Joel Kim Booster

Host: Joy F*ck Club on 88rising Radio

As the host of the comedy and conversation series Joy F*ck Club, stand-up comedian Joel Kim Booster uses lighthearted humor to push boundaries and smash stereotypes about what it means to be Asian in America. In his conversations with other Asian comics, he tackles hot topics with thoughtful nuance and a dose of laughter. When he's not on stage or on the air at 88rising Radio (Ch. 305), he brings his knack for humor and storytelling to the TV and film industries, with credits that include Sunnyside (NBC), Shrill (Hulu), Search Party (TBS/HBO Max), BoJack Horseman, Big Mouth, and The Week Of (Netflix).

Swaggy Sie

Host: The Heat and Hip-Hop Nation

From fashion trends to Twitter trends, Swaggy Sie always has the scoop on what's happening in hip-hop. Whether she's spinning the latest hits, interviewing game-changing artists like Cardi B. and Megan Thee Stallion, or recapping social media buzz, she brings her hot takes to The Heat (Ch. 46) and Hip-Hop Nation (Ch. 44) on weeknights and weekends to keep fans in the loop.

Andy Cohen

Host: Radio Andy and Andy Cohen's Kiki Lounge

Producer and television/radio host Andy Cohen does it all. He both curates and produces content for Radio Andy (Ch. 102), his channel featuring the latest updates on pop culture, celebrities, news, and more. On his show Andy Cohen Live, he dishes on his current obsessions, chats with celebrity guests, and takes calls from fans. He also runs a passion project, Andy Cohen's Kiki Lounge (Ch. 312), a new channel where he shares his eclectic musical taste and spins hits by artists ranging from Madonna to U2 and Aretha Franklin.

Jeff Lewis

Host: Jeff Lewis Live on Radio Andy

After his 11-year stint on Bravo in the docuseries Flipping Out, master house flipper Jeff Lewis took to the airwaves at Radio Andy (Ch. 102) to host his weekly show Jeff Lewis Live, where he chats with celebrity guests and shares his uncensored takes on the fly. In addition to being a TV and radio personality, Lewis has a keen eye for design. He won the opportunity to design the House Beautiful magazine Kitchen of the Year display at Rockefeller Center in 2010, runs a design firm, and has developed an exclusive tile collection for Home Depot.

Fortune Feimster

Co-host: What A Joke with Papa and Fortune on Netflix Is A Joke Radio

Stand-up comedian, writer, and actor Fortune Feimster has lit up countless stages and screens. She has headlined top comedy clubs across America, performed stand-up on Conan and Late Night with Seth Meyers, and starred in her own Netflix and Comedy Central specials. After becoming a fan favorite on Chelsea Lately, she earned widespread recognition for her roles in The Mindy Project (Hulu), Champions (NBC), and the semi-autobiographical, Tina Fey-produced pilot Family Fortune (ABC). As the co-host of What A Joke with Papa and Fortune with Tom Papa on Netflix Is A Joke Radio (Ch. 93), Feimster chats with fellow comedians, interviews celebrities, shares clips from Netflix's top comedy specials, and dishes on everything from her personal life to currently trending topics.

Clay Cane

Host: The Clay Cane Show on SiriusXM Urban View

Award-winning journalist, author, lecturer, and filmmaker Clay Cane hosts The Clay Cane Showon SiriusXM Urban View (Ch. 126), in which he tackles controversial topics in America, encourages listeners to challenge their biases, and seeks to uncover truth. In his conversations with celebrities and policy-makers, he asks the tough questions to push against the status quo. He is also known as the creator of the acclaimed documentary Holler If You Hear Me: Black and Gay in the Church and the author of Live Through This: Surviving the Intersections of Sexuality, God, and Race.

Michelangelo Signorile

Host: The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM Progress

Author, journalist, and activist Michelangelo Signorile hosts The Michelangelo Signorile Showon SiriusXM Progress (Ch. 127), during which he sits down with the big names in politics and pop culture to break down current events and challenge the right wing with straight-talking progressive discourse. He has also taken his fearless ideas to the page and screen, editing for HuffPost and appearing on shows like Today and Good Morning America along with documentaries like the Academy Award-nominated Outrage.

Jess McIntosh

Co-host: Signal Boost on SiriusXM Progress

Democratic strategist and political commentator Jess McIntosh co-hosts Signal Boost on SiriusXM Progress (Ch. 127) with Zerlina Maxwell. A daily feminist morning show, Signal Boost unpacks the latest in politics and culture, looking through the lenses of gender and race and making space for uncomfortable but necessary conversations. The show keeps progressives up to speed and aims to translate conversation into action. Previously, McIntosh was Director of Communications Outreach for Hillary Clinton and the Vice President of Communications for EMILY's List, an organization devoted to electing pro-choice progressive women.

Jess Cagle

Co-host: The Jess Cagle Show on SiriusXM Stars

Veteran entertainment journalist Jess Cagle teams up with co-host Julia Cunningham for The Jess Cagle Showon SiriusXM Stars (Ch. 109). The show features can't-miss pop culture news and celebrity interviews, including exclusive scoops from stars like Julia Roberts and Chris Parnell. As a former editor of People and Entertainment Weekly, Cagle has extensive experience interviewing Hollywood A-listers like Brad Pitt, Nicole Kidman, Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Taylor, Paul Newman, and countless others, and he has appeared on every major entertainment program, from Good Morning America to CNN.

Bruce Bozzi

Host: Lunch with Bruce on Radio Andy

As a successful businessman and former executive at The Palm Restaurant Group, Bruce Bozzi regularly dines with Hollywood stars and insiders. Eavesdrop on his exclusive lunches at the Beverly Hills Palm restaurant when you tune in to Lunch with Bruce on Radio Andy (Ch. 102). Bruce chats with celebrities about their careers, personal lives, Hollywood scrutiny, and more in these lively lunchtime conversations.

Sandra Bernhard

Host: Sandyland on Radio Andy

Comedian, actor, singer, and author Sandra Bernhard hosts Sandylandon Radio Andy (Ch. 102), a whirlwind tour of her life that includes uproarious interviews with the hottest celebrities, punctuated with her sharp wit. Beyond Sandyland, she is known for her live comedy shows (which sometimes incorporate cabaret-style musical elements and her band The Flawless Zircons), her role on the hit LGBTQIA+ show Pose, and her outspoken views.

Seth Rudetsky

Host: Seth's Big Fat Broadway on On Broadway and Seth Speaks on SiriusXM Stars

Musician, actor, and writer Seth Rudetsky is a one-man encyclopedia of Broadway. As a pianist, he has played for more than a dozen Broadway shows, from Les Miserables to The Phantom of the Opera. He has also acted in Broadway and Off-Broadway shows, written books including Q Guide to Broadway, taught musical theater masterclasses, and taken on TV roles in shows like All My Children. He's learned a few things along the way, and as the host of Seth's Big Fat Broadway on On Broadway (Ch. 72), he shares his vast knowledge with a dose of sass and spunk. He also hosts Seth Speaks with Seth Rudetskyon SiriusXM Stars (Ch. 109), during which he chats with celebrity friends about the latest in pop culture.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 16:50:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
