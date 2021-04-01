Sirius XM : Relive hilarious specials by Bob Hope, Lily Tomlin & more on this limited-run channel

Revisit timeless stand-up from the 1950s through 1970s on an all-new, limited-run channel, Comedy Classics (Ch. 104), spotlighting hilarious moments from legends who shaped the landscape and defined comedy for generations.

Building on SiriusXM's enormous classic stand-up library, the channel will add material from legendary comedians like Bob Hope, Jonathan Winters, and the famous Friars Club Roasts that paved the way for the comedy that we love today. Comedy Classics now pays tribute to these icons showcasing their immense talent and funniest moments. In addition to the aforementioned legends, each week the channel will spotlight both never-before-heard and rare stand-up highlights from Jackie Gleason, Buddy Hackett, The Smothers Brothers, Flip Wilson, and more.

Also not to be missed are Bob Hope's Thanks for the Memories special, stand-up from The Garry Moore Show, and the Colgate Comedy Special featuring Nipsey Russel, Rowan & Martin, Carl Reiner, Mel Brooks, and more.