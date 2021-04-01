Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sirius XM Holdings Inc.    SIRI

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sirius XM : Relive hilarious specials by Bob Hope, Lily Tomlin & more on this limited-run channel

04/01/2021 | 01:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Revisit timeless stand-up from the 1950s through 1970s on an all-new, limited-run channel, Comedy Classics (Ch. 104), spotlighting hilarious moments from legends who shaped the landscape and defined comedy for generations.

Building on SiriusXM's enormous classic stand-up library, the channel will add material from legendary comedians like Bob Hope, Jonathan Winters, and the famous Friars Club Roasts that paved the way for the comedy that we love today. Comedy Classics now pays tribute to these icons showcasing their immense talent and funniest moments. In addition to the aforementioned legends, each week the channel will spotlight both never-before-heard and rare stand-up highlights from Jackie Gleason, Buddy Hackett, The Smothers Brothers, Flip Wilson, and more.

Also not to be missed are Bob Hope's Thanks for the Memories special, stand-up from The Garry Moore Show, and the Colgate Comedy Special featuring Nipsey Russel, Rowan & Martin, Carl Reiner, Mel Brooks, and more.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 17:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
01:02pSIRIUS XM  : Relive hilarious specials by Bob Hope, Lily Tomlin & more on this l..
PU
12:38pSIRIUS XM  : Don't miss comics sharing stories about Asian-American life during ..
PU
10:01aSIRIUS XM  : SiriusXM Launches New Channel Dedicated to Classic Comedy Starting ..
PR
03/31SIRIUS XM  : Pay tribute to today's jazz greats with exclusive specials all mont..
PU
03/31SIRIUS XM  : Celebrate International Transgender Day of Visibility with a specia..
PU
03/30SIRIUS XM  : Get to know your new favorite gospel artists during this exclusive ..
PU
03/30SIRIUS XM  : SiriusXM NASCAR Radio's Power Rankings
PU
03/30SIRIUS XM  : Hear live play-by-play of the 2021 Masters Tournament exclusively o..
PU
03/30SIRIUS XM  : The 2021 Masters Tournament, Live and Exclusively on SiriusXM
PR
03/30SIRIUS XM  : Get ready for the weekend with a new episode of Bruce Springsteen's..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 405 M - -
Net income 2021 1 126 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 872 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,4x
Yield 2021 0,98%
Capitalization 25 212 M 25 212 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,06x
EV / Sales 2022 3,92x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 22,5%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 7,10 $
Last Close Price 6,09 $
Spread / Highest target 31,4%
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Christopher W. Phillips CTO, Chief Product Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-4.40%25 337
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.33.64%948
ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.112.55%717
STINGRAY GROUP INC.8.04%411
HT&E LIMITED-5.95%367
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.4.47%170
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ