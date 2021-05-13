Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
Sirius XM : Revisit the best in '80s New Wave with this SiriusXM quiz & channel

05/13/2021 | 02:34pm EDT
It's time to use your brain and ears to travel back to the golden age of New Wave music with SiriusXM's exclusive quiz and new 1st Wave Deep Cuts channel.

Test your knowledge of the music era that brought you The Cure, Depeche Mode, The Smiths, and more iconic bands below, and hear hits by those groups and more on 1st Wave Deep Cuts on the SiriusXM app now.

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 18:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 407 M - -
Net income 2021 1 051 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 808 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,9x
Yield 2021 1,04%
Capitalization 23 604 M 23 604 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,86x
EV / Sales 2022 3,71x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 21,7%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 7,15 $
Last Close Price 5,77 $
Spread / Highest target 38,6%
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Christopher W. Phillips CTO, Chief Product Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-9.42%23 604
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.36.68%1 008
AUDACY, INC.62.75%567
STINGRAY GROUP INC.8.50%426
HT&E LIMITED-7.84%366
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.13.99%183