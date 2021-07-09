Sirius XM : Rock on with The Wallflowers' exclusive concert & more to celebrate their new album

With hits like 'One Headlight' and '6th Avenue Heartache,' The Wallflowers took America by storm with their roots-rock sound in the late '90s and continued rocking into the early 2000s. On July 9, the band is back with Exit Wounds, their first album in nine years - and they're celebrating its release with SiriusXM!

Tune in to The Spectrum Sessions with The Wallflowers to hear the band perform live from the SiriusXM Garage studio in Los Angeles and chat with Kristine Stone about their latest project. The celebration starts on release day, July 9, at 12pm ET on The Spectrum (Ch. 28), with rebroadcasts on July 9 at 8pm ET, July 10 at 2pm ET, July 11 at 6pm ET, and July 12 at 9am ET.The Wallflowers' album release extravaganza continues with a mini concert and interview with Jeremy Tepper on Outlaw Country (Ch. 60). Catch the premiere on July10 at 10 pm ET or the rebroadcasts on July 11 at 9am ET, July 12 at 1am and 11amET, and July 14 at 9pm ET.

After the band's hiatus, changes to its roster, and its resurrection as a solo project by frontman Jakob Dylan, The Wallflowers debuted the lead single 'Roots and Wings' ahead of their first album in nearly a decade. Weaving together themes of hardship and hope, the new album features the same incisive songwriting that first blasted the band to popularity. You won't want to miss these exclusive performances and interviews.