  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SIRI

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
Sirius XM : SiriusXM NASCAR Radio's Power Rankings

04/20/2021 | 12:58pm EDT
Pete Pistone will unveil Power Rankings each week of the NASCAR season. Check out this week's edition of NASCAR Power Rankings below, and listen to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) on the SiriusXM app now.

Here's how Sunday's Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway affected this week's edition of the Power Rankings:

  1. Denny Hamlin - He did everything but win Sunday at Richmond. Led 207 laps - the most of all drivers - but failed to take the victory. Hamlin has won only two of the five times he led at least 200 laps at Richmond. His second-place finish was his eighth top-five through nine races in 2021, making Hamlin the fifth driver all-time with eight top-fives through nine races. But he's the only one who didn't have a win during that stretch.

Driver Rating: 119.9
Point Standings: 1st
Previous Ranking: 2nd

  1. Martin Truex Jr. - He has finished top-10 in six of the last seven races of 2021 and scored his fifth straight top-six finish at Richmond despite a lap 294 speeding penalty.

Driver Rating: 109.1
Point Standings: 2nd
Previous Ranking: 1st

  1. Joey Logano - Had one of the fastest cars at Richmond on Sunday but came up short of Victory Lane. Logano has finished top-four in six of the last eight Richmond races.

Driver Rating: 106.4
Point Standings: 3rd
Previous Ranking: 3rd

  1. Alex Bowman - Led only ten laps but that was enough to notch Bowman's third career Cup Series victory. He rebounded from a tire violation to bring the Hendrick Motorsports No. 48 Chevrolet home to a win for the first time since 2017.

Driver Rating: 83.5
Point Standings: 13th
Previous Ranking: 4th

  1. William Byron - Another week, another top-10 performance for Byron. The Hendrick Motorsports driver scored his seventh straight top-10 finish, the best streak of his career. It was his first top-10 finish at Richmond.

Driver Rating: 99.0
Point Standings: 4th
Previous Ranking: 5th

  1. Ryan Blaney - Not a great day for Blaney but definitely not terrible considering his recent outings at Richmond. He brought his Team Penske Ford home to an 11th-place finish on Sunday.

Driver Rating: 90.3
Point Standings: 5th
Previous Ranking: 4th

  1. Kyle Larson - Very much a non-factor at Richmond. Larson finished 23rd in both the opening two stages before eventually crossing the finish line with an 18th-place effort at the checkered flag.

Driver Rating: 101.5
Point Standings: 6th
Previous Ranking: 6th

  1. Christopher Bell - The solid start to his sophomore Cup Series season rolled on at Richmond. Bell scored his fifth top-10 finish of 2021 and his first career top-10 finish at Richmond.

Driver Rating: 90.5
Point Standings: 10th
Previous Ranking: NR

  1. Kyle Busch - An up and down day for Busch, who was penalized for a commitment line violation coming to pit road late in the race. He still rallied for a top-10 finish taking the checkered flag in eighth place.

Driver Rating: 91.7
Point Standings: 11th
Previous Ranking: 10th

  1. Chase Elliott - The defending champion still looking for his first trip to Victory Lane in 2021. Elliott was far from being an impact player at Richmond and left Virginia with a very average 12th-place finish.

Driver Rating: 94.3
Point Standings: 7th
Previous Ranking: 7th

Dropped Out: Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 16:57:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 406 M - -
Net income 2021 1 134 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 800 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,2x
Yield 2021 0,95%
Capitalization 25 999 M 25 999 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,14x
EV / Sales 2022 3,98x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 22,5%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 7,15 $
Last Close Price 6,28 $
Spread / Highest target 27,4%
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Christopher W. Phillips CTO, Chief Product Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-1.41%25 999
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.42.76%1 017
AUDACY, INC.110.93%735
STINGRAY GROUP INC.19.12%452
HT&E LIMITED4.32%415
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.9.06%172
