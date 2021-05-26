Sirius XM : SiriusXM NASCAR Radio's Power Rankings

Pete Pistone will unveil Power Rankings each week of the NASCAR season. Check out this week's edition of NASCAR Power Rankings below, and listen to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) on the SiriusXM app now.

Here's how Sunday's EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas changed this week's Power Rankings:

Denny Hamlin - He had to start from the rear of the field after unapproved adjustments before the race, and Hamlin's day continued to be challenging at the drop of the green flag. He slid off course a few times, but was able to soldier on for a 14th-place finish.

Driver Rating: 112.4

Point Standings: 1st

Previous Ranking: 2nd

Martin Truex Jr. - He was involved in a violent accident with Cole Custer as visibility deteriorated to the point both drivers admitted they could not see much, if anything, on the race track. Thankfully neither driver was injured and Truex Jr. left COTA with a 35th-place finish.

Driver Rating: 103.5

Point Standings: 6th

Previous Ranking: 1st

Alex Bowman - Bowman followed up his Dover victory a week earlier with a decent day at COTA, slip-sliding his way to an eighth-place performance.

Driver Rating: 84.2

Point Standings: 12th

Previous Ranking: 3rd

Kyle Larson - He scored his best career road course finish on Sunday trailing Hendrick teammate Chase Elliott in the finishing order. It was Larson's fourth runner-up finish this season and his third straight.

Driver Rating: 103.1

Point Standings: 3rd

Previous Ranking: 5th

William Byron - His consecutive top-10 streak came to a halt after eleven straight races inside the first ten finishers. Byron just missed at COTA with an official finish of 11th place.

Driver Rating: 100.0

Point Standings: 2nd

Previous Ranking: 4th

Chase Elliott - The defending Cup Series champion finally scored his first win of the year and sixth road course victory of his career in Sunday's rain-shortened COTA race. Elliott led just once for what turned out to be the final five laps of the race and put career Cup win number 12 in the books.

Driver Rating: 95.9

Point Standings: 5th

Previous Ranking: NR

Kevin Harvick - Harvick was not happy by any means racing in the difficult weather conditions Sunday at COTA after he was eliminated in an accident. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver was credited with a 37th-place finish.

Driver Rating: 90.0

Point Standings: 8th

Previous Ranking: 7th

Kyle Busch - Busch Followed up his dominating win in Saturday's Xfinity Series race with a decent day in the Cup Series main event. He was credited with a 10th-place COTA finish.

Driver Rating: 93.5

Point Standings: 10th

Previous Ranking: 8th

Joey Logano - Another good showing for Logano in Sunday's wet and wild road course race at COTA. The Team Penske driver has finished top 3 in the last three road course races.

Driver Rating: 102.4

Point Standings: 4th

Previous Ranking: 9th

Tyler Reddick - His recent surge continued at COTA. Reddick has finished top-10 in six of the last eight races this season and Sunday's registered his first career top-10 on a road course.

Driver Rating: 73.6

Point Standings: 15th

Previous Ranking: NR

Dropped Out: Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney