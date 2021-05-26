Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIRI   US82968B1035

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sirius XM : SiriusXM NASCAR Radio's Power Rankings

05/26/2021 | 12:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pete Pistone will unveil Power Rankings each week of the NASCAR season. Check out this week's edition of NASCAR Power Rankings below, and listen to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) on the SiriusXM app now.

Here's how Sunday's EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas changed this week's Power Rankings:

  1. Denny Hamlin - He had to start from the rear of the field after unapproved adjustments before the race, and Hamlin's day continued to be challenging at the drop of the green flag. He slid off course a few times, but was able to soldier on for a 14th-place finish.

Driver Rating: 112.4
Point Standings: 1st
Previous Ranking: 2nd

  1. Martin Truex Jr. - He was involved in a violent accident with Cole Custer as visibility deteriorated to the point both drivers admitted they could not see much, if anything, on the race track. Thankfully neither driver was injured and Truex Jr. left COTA with a 35th-place finish.

Driver Rating: 103.5
Point Standings: 6th
Previous Ranking: 1st

  1. Alex Bowman - Bowman followed up his Dover victory a week earlier with a decent day at COTA, slip-sliding his way to an eighth-place performance.

Driver Rating: 84.2
Point Standings: 12th
Previous Ranking: 3rd

  1. Kyle Larson - He scored his best career road course finish on Sunday trailing Hendrick teammate Chase Elliott in the finishing order. It was Larson's fourth runner-up finish this season and his third straight.

Driver Rating: 103.1
Point Standings: 3rd
Previous Ranking: 5th

  1. William Byron - His consecutive top-10 streak came to a halt after eleven straight races inside the first ten finishers. Byron just missed at COTA with an official finish of 11th place.

Driver Rating: 100.0
Point Standings: 2nd
Previous Ranking: 4th

  1. Chase Elliott - The defending Cup Series champion finally scored his first win of the year and sixth road course victory of his career in Sunday's rain-shortened COTA race. Elliott led just once for what turned out to be the final five laps of the race and put career Cup win number 12 in the books.

Driver Rating: 95.9
Point Standings: 5th
Previous Ranking: NR

  1. Kevin Harvick - Harvick was not happy by any means racing in the difficult weather conditions Sunday at COTA after he was eliminated in an accident. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver was credited with a 37th-place finish.

Driver Rating: 90.0
Point Standings: 8th
Previous Ranking: 7th

  1. Kyle Busch - Busch Followed up his dominating win in Saturday's Xfinity Series race with a decent day in the Cup Series main event. He was credited with a 10th-place COTA finish.

Driver Rating: 93.5
Point Standings: 10th
Previous Ranking: 8th

  1. Joey Logano - Another good showing for Logano in Sunday's wet and wild road course race at COTA. The Team Penske driver has finished top 3 in the last three road course races.

Driver Rating: 102.4
Point Standings: 4th
Previous Ranking: 9th

  1. Tyler Reddick - His recent surge continued at COTA. Reddick has finished top-10 in six of the last eight races this season and Sunday's registered his first career top-10 on a road course.

Driver Rating: 73.6

Point Standings: 15th
Previous Ranking: NR

Dropped Out: Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 16:58:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
12:59pSIRIUS XM  : SiriusXM NASCAR Radio's Power Rankings
PU
11:45aSIRIUS XM  : Find out how beer and pop culture connect with master brewer Johnat..
PU
10:09aSIRIUS XM  : Discover deep cuts from pop icons, dance legends & more curated by ..
PU
10:01aSIRIUS XM  : Andy Cohen to Launch Exclusive New Music Channel on SiriusXM
PR
09:27aSIRIUS XM  : Don't miss the Tennis Channel & SiriusXM's exclusive French Open pr..
PU
05/24SIRIUS XM  : Escape to a 3-day virtual festival featuring Armin van Buuren, Davi..
PU
05/24SIRIUS XM  : SiriusXM Presents "Dance Again Festival"
PR
05/24SIRIUS XM  : Get a taste of what's trending as TikTok Radio launches with ground..
PU
05/24SIRIUS XM  : TikTok and SiriusXM to Create Exclusive Audio Experiences including..
PR
05/21SIRIUS XM  : Hear Bruce Springsteen celebrate radio in a new episode of his Siri..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 407 M - -
Net income 2021 1 051 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 808 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,7x
Yield 2021 1,00%
Capitalization 24 504 M 24 504 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,96x
EV / Sales 2022 3,82x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 21,7%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 7,15 $
Last Close Price 5,99 $
Spread / Highest target 33,6%
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Christopher W. Phillips CTO, Chief Product Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-5.97%24 504
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.35.51%1 001
AUDACY, INC.69.64%591
STINGRAY GROUP INC.8.80%427
HT&E LIMITED-5.68%386
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.22.71%196