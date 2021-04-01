Sirius XM : SiriusXM host Jim Ladd to premiere unreleased tracks from the deluxe edition of Fleetwood Mac's album ‘Live'

To celebrate the upcoming deluxe edition of Fleetwood Mac's 1980 live album, Live, SiriusXM host Jim Ladd will premiere previously unreleased music from it throughout the week on Deep Tracks (Ch. 27).

From April 5 through April 9, tune in to Deep Tracks each evening at 7pm ET as Ladd plays a different unreleased track from the deluxe edition, due out on April 9.

Recorded mostly during Fleetwood Mac's Tusk world tour, Live was the band's first live album and delivered exciting performances of hits like 'Dreams,' 'Go Your Own Way,' 'Rhiannon,' and 'Don't Stop.' The deluxe edition will feature a new 3-CD/2-LP collection including a remastered version of the original release on both 180-gram vinyl and CD, plus more than an hour of unreleased live music recorded between 1977 and 1982 on the third CD. The set will also include a bonus 7-inch single featuring previously unreleased demos for 'Fireflies' and 'One More Night.'