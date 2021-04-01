Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sirius XM Holdings Inc.    SIRI

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.

(SIRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sirius XM : SiriusXM host Jim Ladd to premiere unreleased tracks from the deluxe edition of Fleetwood Mac's album ‘Live'

04/01/2021 | 04:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

To celebrate the upcoming deluxe edition of Fleetwood Mac's 1980 live album, Live, SiriusXM host Jim Ladd will premiere previously unreleased music from it throughout the week on Deep Tracks (Ch. 27).

From April 5 through April 9, tune in to Deep Tracks each evening at 7pm ET as Ladd plays a different unreleased track from the deluxe edition, due out on April 9.

Recorded mostly during Fleetwood Mac's Tusk world tour, Live was the band's first live album and delivered exciting performances of hits like 'Dreams,' 'Go Your Own Way,' 'Rhiannon,' and 'Don't Stop.' The deluxe edition will feature a new 3-CD/2-LP collection including a remastered version of the original release on both 180-gram vinyl and CD, plus more than an hour of unreleased live music recorded between 1977 and 1982 on the third CD. The set will also include a bonus 7-inch single featuring previously unreleased demos for 'Fireflies' and 'One More Night.'

Disclaimer

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 20:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
04:20pSIRIUS XM  : SiriusXM host Jim Ladd to premiere unreleased tracks from the delux..
PU
01:02pSIRIUS XM  : Relive hilarious specials by Bob Hope, Lily Tomlin & more on this l..
PU
12:38pSIRIUS XM  : Don't miss comics sharing stories about Asian-American life during ..
PU
10:01aSIRIUS XM  : SiriusXM Launches New Channel Dedicated to Classic Comedy Starting ..
PR
03/31SIRIUS XM  : Pay tribute to today's jazz greats with exclusive specials all mont..
PU
03/31SIRIUS XM  : Celebrate International Transgender Day of Visibility with a specia..
PU
03/30SIRIUS XM  : Get to know your new favorite gospel artists during this exclusive ..
PU
03/30SIRIUS XM  : SiriusXM NASCAR Radio's Power Rankings
PU
03/30SIRIUS XM  : Hear live play-by-play of the 2021 Masters Tournament exclusively o..
PU
03/30SIRIUS XM  : The 2021 Masters Tournament, Live and Exclusively on SiriusXM
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 405 M - -
Net income 2021 1 126 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 872 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,4x
Yield 2021 0,98%
Capitalization 25 212 M 25 212 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,06x
EV / Sales 2022 3,92x
Nbr of Employees 5 726
Free-Float 22,5%
Chart SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 7,10 $
Last Close Price 6,09 $
Spread / Highest target 31,4%
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jennifer C. Witz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Andrew Greenstein President & Chief Content Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Christopher W. Phillips CTO, Chief Product Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-4.40%25 337
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.33.64%948
ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.112.55%717
STINGRAY GROUP INC.8.04%411
HT&E LIMITED-5.95%367
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.4.47%170
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ